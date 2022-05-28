This course helps learners prepare for the Professional Cloud Security Engineer (PCSE) Certification exam. Learners will be exposed to and engage with exam topics through a series of lectures, diagnostic questions, and knowledge checks. After completing this course, learners will have a personalized workbook that will guide them through the rest of their certification readiness journey.
This course is part of the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer Professional Certificate
Describe the domains covered on the Professional Cloud Security Engineer Certification exam.
Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Introduction
Welcome to Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Security Engineer Journey.
Configuring Access Within a Cloud Solution Environment
Learn how to set up the Organization, Folder, and Project hierarchy. Epxlore Organization policies and defining service accounts, groups, and custom IAM roles and binding custom or predefined roles to users, groups, and service accounts.
Configuring Network Security
Learn how to deifne VPC architecture for the Organization to ensure appropriate resource isolation, firewall rules to control/restrict traffic flow into and out of these VPCs, and private IP connectivity to resources in VPCs.
Ensuring Data Protection
Learn how to define DLP and VPC service controls process for the Organization as well as the Encryption and key management scheme.
About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer Professional Certificate
87% of Google Cloud certified users feel more confident in their cloud skills*. This program provides the skills you need to advance your career as a security engineer and provides training to support your preparation for the industry-recognized Google Cloud Professional Cloud Security Engineer certification.
