About this Course

6,793 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 8 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the domains covered on the Professional Cloud Security Engineer Certification exam.

  • Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 8 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Configuring Access Within a Cloud Solution Environment

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Configuring Network Security

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Ensuring Data Protection

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer Professional Certificate

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Security Engineer

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder