KK
Feb 13, 2022
Every concept they explained crystal clearly and thoroughly. I am so happy that I am learning all these courses at free of cost. As soon as I get data analytics job, I will pay the fees without fail.
VC
Nov 8, 2021
Probably one of the more technical courses of the program developing your technical skill set and actually preparing you to become a data analyst by introducing more hands-on Excel and SQL exercises.
By Janice R•
Jul 19, 2021
I was really disappointed with this course. First of all, we were constantly told that data cleaning is the main function of junior data analysts. Then why not make sure we can do this function. I finished the course with no confidence that I could data clean using SQL or spreadsheets. So here are my suggestions.
1. Less multiple choice questions and more hands on activities. This course presented a lot of material. However, there were too few practices. After every video, there should have been an opportunity to clean a dataset using what we just learned.
2. Each weekly challenge should have been a hands on activity to clean a data set using the skills we just were taught.
3. The final course challenge SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN MULTIPLE CHOICE. which was totally useless. Instead it should have been hands on. I knew the answers but NOT HOW TO DO THE PROCESS.
4. For cleaning spreadsheets, I had to go outside of the course and find a free course that took you through the EXCEL spreadsheet cleaning process. Why should I have to do that? I still cannot say with any confidence that I can clean data with SQL OR SPREADSHEETS.
5. The resume section should have been at the end of ALL OF the courses and optional. It was out of place.
6. Please re-consider re-doing this course.
By LOVEPREET S•
Jun 22, 2021
This course should be renamed to introduction to SQL and spreadsheets instead of Data Cleaning. This course is totally theory with very less hand-ons. I would recommend this course to someone who has no prior experience with Computer Science. This is literally below the CS101 class. I am sorry to say but I feel like I wasted my three month in this all certification courses, just for the curiosity of learning data cleaning skills which will indirectly help in Data Science course.
By Senaka S•
Apr 2, 2021
The instructor was the best. She was very clear and engaging. I enjoyed this module so much. I look forward to the start of a new career thanks to her great attitude.
By Pouya T•
Apr 7, 2021
I expected more SQL coding assignments and projects from this course.
By Kevin A•
May 18, 2021
Sally was a wonderful instructor. Her enthusiasm for data analysis was apparent and helped to keep me motivated in continuing on in my journey. Her videos were very clear and easy to understand.
By Sara S•
Oct 27, 2021
Too much time is spent on process and soft skills, and not enough on technical skills.
By Elzbieta Z•
Jul 20, 2021
Please let me share a genuine quote from this course: " "Statistically significant" is a term that is used in statistics. If you want to learn more about the technical meaning, you can search online." This perfectly encapsulates the biggest issue I've been having with this whole Professional Certificate and Coursera in general: they create a false promise that you're gaining new knowledge and skills, while in reality, you're only touching a surface. This course could have been good if it was a real course, with real teaching and interraction, instead of a prerecorded MOOC. Especially the section about SQL would benefit from it. Would be nice to, you know, actually learn SQL instead of going from 0 to 100 in one lecture where basic and extra-advanced functions were thrown together. Sally's way of teaching doesn't help either, she just kept on saying, I write this here and that there, and the students are supposed to memorize it, I guess.
By Marshall K•
Jun 8, 2021
This is a good course. But, more practice exercises are needed. I appreciate the information about resumes but most of that information would be better geared for those new to the workforce or just out of college.
By Vay R•
Apr 25, 2021
Google makes great professional certifications. All the classes so far have been fantastic but getting our hands dirty with the data was fun and challenging. Look forward to completing this series.
By Jaume A•
May 9, 2021
Interesting course although I think module about resumee/CV could be categorized as "optional" and/or even be removed out of this module to be a module itself
By Ngozi O•
Aug 16, 2021
A wonderful learning experience with great instructors, easy to understand illustrations and presentations, relevant quizzes to keep you engaged, and most of all aboundant resources for practice.
By Antony J•
May 30, 2021
Excellent course. I enjoyed working through the BigQuery examples alongside the instructor. The career section was useful and it's worth spending time watching the Kaggle conference videos.
By Mayank G•
Jun 25, 2021
This course really put deep into the analytics mode. There is no looking back after finishing this course. Really helped to build the understanding about data and building career out of it.
By Hinna H•
Mar 20, 2021
Great instructor, great energy, clear! Lessons were to the point. Learnt a lot. Liked the way the exercises/practice were structured in this course too
By John G•
Apr 6, 2021
This is the first Google course where I cannot give five stars. The teacher is fine and enthusiastic. Her reading skills are acceptable. She is confident enough and credible, at least in my opinion. The content of the course seemed fine and I really did learn some things both in spreadsheets and SQL (of course I was just a beginner in it). The reason for the four stars is that sometimes the BigQuery didn't work (See Discussion for Week 3). In addition, why should we use our accounts when there is QwikLabs? Secondly, the questions asked in the videos aren't challenging enough and the skills needed to answer them using SQL are always the same. That is, they don't follow the actual content of the videos and need just the knowledge from Week 1. Otherwise, for beginners, I think the course was fine.
By Kim S•
Nov 17, 2021
Too much theoretical stuff that will be of little value in the real world. Not enough focus on SQL and Excel commands and practise exercises. Just explaining a concept and covering it once in a video or exercise, will NOT make people experienced in the subject.
By Basak D•
Sep 19, 2021
The course contents are very fluffy. They are unnecessarily lengthy. There is too much unnecessary filler content. Course material is not to the point. I am not happy with it.
By Jen S•
Sep 8, 2021
This course is so boring and is just more upsell for Google. I had an interest in data analytics, but after these courses, I lost that interest. Back to IT I go.
By Yan X•
Apr 4, 2021
Overall, I think it is a great course to provide an overview of the data cleaning process. I really like the part when you talk about making a changelog which I never thought about before. I think it will be a good practice to main such as log along the journey. Probably the only one thing I wish the course can do better is to have more exercises on those technical skills, such as SQL and spreadsheet. There is just not enough problems for students to practice.
By Peter S•
Apr 4, 2021
The course covers a lot of very relevant data analysis related information. It provides great references for the application of these skills to data analysis projects. It provides the tools to solve these problems, but also, it gets you thinking about solving problems as they relate to particular business scenarios.
By Trias B•
Mar 28, 2021
great theory and acceptable practical course,it would be better to have a bit more hands on practical course though
By Sean B•
Mar 30, 2021
The course was effective in providing an overview of the data cleaning process.
By Joshua C•
Aug 10, 2021
I would say that the course had a ton of information but very little step by step on how to do things. I felt like I had to look up things on google to get a better understanding of what she was speaking on. Compared to the others she has been the least informational on how the process is completed. I felt like she skipped over "basic" steps but in my opinion the "basic" things should have been better explained so that I could've gotten a better understanding.
By Christian V•
Jul 14, 2021
Some parts were a bit confusing. I kinda feel like I floated through the course. More hands on activities would be appreciated so I can get the feel of actually using some of the programs.
By Lucas•
Nov 21, 2021
For the first time in the course you have a glimpse of SQL. Again, this course is all over the place. You are learning SQL and all of the sudden they start talking about how you should prepare your resume. In my opinion it should be at the end of the course. After finishing the 4th course of this Google Data Analytics certificate my opinion is still the same, it looks like a huge PR for Google with very basic information about data analysis.