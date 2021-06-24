This is the fourth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. In this course, you’ll continue to build your understanding of data analytics and the concepts and tools that data analysts use in their work. You’ll learn how to check and clean your data using spreadsheets and SQL as well as how to verify and report your data cleaning results. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
Define data integrity with reference to types of integrity and risk to data integrity
Apply basic SQL functions for use in cleaning string variables in a database
Develop basic SQL queries for use on databases
Describe the process involved in verifying the results of cleaning data
- Spreadsheet
- Data Cleansing
- Sample Size Determination
- SQL
- Data Integrity
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The importance of integrity
As you start thinking about how to prepare your data for exploration, this part of the course will highlight why data integrity is so essential to successful decision-making. You’ll learn about how data is generated and the techniques analysts use to decide what data to collect for analysis. And you'll discover structured and unstructured data, data types, and data formats.
Sparkling-clean data
Every data analyst wants clean data to work with when performing an analysis. In this part of the course, you’ll learn the difference between clean and dirty data. You’ll also explore data cleaning techniques using spreadsheets and other tools.
Cleaning data with SQL
Knowing a variety of ways to clean data can make an analyst’s job much easier. In this part of the course, you’ll check out how to clean your data using SQL. You’ll explore queries and functions that you can use in SQL to clean and transform your data to get it ready for analysis.
Verify and report on your cleaning results
Cleaning your data is an essential step in the data analysis process. Verifying and reporting your cleaning is a way to show that your data is ready for the next step. In this part of the course, you'll find out the processes involved with verifying and reporting data cleaning as well as their benefits.
I have enjoyed awesome course content and trainer. It focuses on professional skills which are required to get a data analyst job and also helps to create resume for application for job.
Probably one of the more technical courses of the program developing your technical skill set and actually preparing you to become a data analyst by introducing more hands-on Excel and SQL exercises.
My course instructor Sally was really passionate and informative of this course. It motivated to work harder and made me more enthusiastic to indulge in this course even more. Thank you Sally!
This course really put deep into the analytics mode. There is no looking back after finishing this course. Really helped to build the understanding about data and building career out of it.
About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
