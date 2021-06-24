About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define data integrity with reference to types of integrity and risk to data integrity

  • Apply basic SQL functions for use in cleaning string variables in a database

  • Develop basic SQL queries for use on databases

  • Describe the process involved in verifying the results of cleaning data

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Data Cleansing
  • Sample Size Determination
  • SQL
  • Data Integrity
Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The importance of integrity

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Sparkling-clean data

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Cleaning data with SQL

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Verify and report on your cleaning results

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROCESS DATA FROM DIRTY TO CLEAN

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

