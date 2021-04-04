This is the sixth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. You’ll learn how to visualize and present your data findings as you complete the data analysis process. This course will show you how data visualizations, such as visual dashboards, can help bring your data to life. You’ll also explore Tableau, a data visualization platform that will help you create effective visualizations for your presentations. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
Describe the use of data visualizations to talk about data and the results of data analysis
Identify Tableau as a data visualization tool and understand its uses
Explain what data driven stories are including reference to their importance and their attributes
Explain principles and practices associated with effective presentations
- Data Analysis
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Presentation
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Visualizing data
Data visualization is the graphical representation of data. In this part of the course, you’ll be introduced to key concepts, including accessibility, design thinking, and other factors that play a role in visualizing the data in your analysis.
Creating data visualizations with Tableau
Tableau is a tool that helps data analysts create effective data visualizations. In this part of the course, you’ll learn all about Tableau and explore the importance of creativity and clarity while visualizing your data analysis findings.
Crafting data stories
Connecting your objective with your data through insights is essential to good data storytelling. In this part of the course, you’ll learn about data-driven stories and their attributes. You’ll also gain an understanding of how to use Tableau to create dashboards and dashboard filters.
Developing presentations and slideshows
In this part of the course, you’ll discover how to give an effective presentation about your data analysis. You’ll consider all aspects of your analysis when creating the presentation, as well as how to create clear, accessible, and convincing data visualizations. In addition, you’ll learn how to anticipate and respond to potential limitations and questions that may arise.
Kevin was amazing at explaining every detail of the presentation and how to effectively communicate findings. Great Job Kev!\n\nWish I could thank you personally man :)
This course is wonderful and the instructor is amazing. I learned how to use Tableau for visualization, and how to present my findings. Kevin, you are absolutely a great tutor! Thank you!
Additional information around the McCandless' method would have been useful since there were so many questions around it and I couldn't really find the answers in the documentation and presentations.
I really enjoyed this course the most because it really helped me in gaining real skill i was looking for thank you coursera and goggle for this amazing course.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
