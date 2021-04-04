About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the use of data visualizations to talk about data and the results of data analysis

  • Identify Tableau as a data visualization tool and understand its uses

  • Explain what data driven stories are including reference to their importance and their attributes

  • Explain principles and practices associated with effective presentations

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Presentation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Visualizing data

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creating data visualizations with Tableau

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Crafting data stories

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Developing presentations and slideshows

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 68 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes

Placeholder