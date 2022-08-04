Learner Reviews & Feedback for Professional Selling: Step 3 - Become a High-Performer by University System of Georgia
About the Course
Foundational Skills and Knowledge Required of High Performing Salespeople. This course takes the mystery out of sales call preparation, execution, and follow up. Learners will gain a clear understanding of the sales process and the fundamental skills required to build lasting, long-term, trusting relationships with customers. Participants in Course Three will gain skills in planning a sales call from beginning to end while also seeking out opportunities to connect with the prospect. Important to successfully engaging with the prospect is being able to present and quantify the product as a solution to the prospect's problems. Successful salespeople need to be able to manage objections, build trust, and gain commitment as well as follow up with their prospect and turn them into a buyer....