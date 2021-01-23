By Md. A U•
Jan 22, 2021
The course has given me immense opportunity to learn professionalism and apply the learned knowledge to my masters' research work at Yamaguchi University, Japan. Thank you very much for offering such a wonderful course for us.
Regards
Md. Ala Uddin
Graduate School of Economics
Yamaguchi University, Japan.
By Naved K•
Sep 12, 2020
Great Learning
By Vansh K•
Sep 30, 2020
Amazing
By Dnyaneshwar M•
Sep 8, 2020
ok
By Ilse E S•
Mar 16, 2020
I enjoyed the course more and more as I progressed week after week. It was challenging at times to make time and focus on the task but great to be able to know that I could continue at any time. I hope to do more courses to equip myself for a new career in the Netherlands. Thanks to Coursera and the lecturers that make the cou possible
By Vanita P•
Sep 29, 2020
good course
By Michelle J•
Aug 12, 2020
There is no student-instructor interaction and the instructions are unclear. I am still trying to move forward in the course.