About the Course

In this course we aim to provide you with an insight into how recent societal and technological developments have changed the work of professionals in a variety of professional domains and how this in turn affects professionalism. The course highlights core themes, discusses main insights and theories, raises questions and presents cases, and links insights to practical challenges in various professional domains. It provides a state of the art assessment of professionalism in transition, by looking back and looking forward. It supports target audiences in dealing with professional services and professionals. The programme has an interdisciplinary approach and will focus on different levels: At macro level the course presents a historical and sociological view on past and future changes in professions, focused on: • how do professional fields develop? • how is professionalism promoted and encouraged among professionals? • how do professional fields control and empower their members? At meso level the course presents an organisational view on changes within professional partnerships and institutions, focused on the following questions: • how do norms and routines affect professionals and professional work? • how do professionals organise and lead professional work? At micro level a psychological perspective on changing work and a changing work environment of professionals is presented. This part focuses on the following questions: • how do professionals deal with work pressure and remain motivated? • which competencies do professionals require to be able and capable to deliver? We invite you to join us and increase your understanding of the topics addressed in this course through lectures, interviews, animations, readings and peer interaction....
1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Professionalism in an era of change

By Md. A U

Jan 22, 2021

The course has given me immense opportunity to learn professionalism and apply the learned knowledge to my masters' research work at Yamaguchi University, Japan. Thank you very much for offering such a wonderful course for us.

Regards

Md. Ala Uddin

Graduate School of Economics

Yamaguchi University, Japan.

By Naved K

Sep 12, 2020

Great Learning

By Vansh K

Sep 30, 2020

Amazing

By Dnyaneshwar M

Sep 8, 2020

ok

By Ilse E S

Mar 16, 2020

I enjoyed the course more and more as I progressed week after week. It was challenging at times to make time and focus on the task but great to be able to know that I could continue at any time. I hope to do more courses to equip myself for a new career in the Netherlands. Thanks to Coursera and the lecturers that make the cou possible

By Vanita P

Sep 29, 2020

good course

By Michelle J

Aug 12, 2020

There is no student-instructor interaction and the instructions are unclear. I am still trying to move forward in the course.

