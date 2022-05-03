About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Professional Development
  • Personal Development
  • Managing professionals
  • Leadership Development
  • Professional
Utrecht University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,229 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Professions in transition

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Control and empowerment of professionals

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Quality control and competence

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Organisation and leadership of professional work

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

