• Nicole graduated at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Utrecht University in 1985 and at the Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences at UU in 2009. She had a long career in veterinary practice before she returned to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Utrecht where she did her PhD on the role of personal resources in mental well-being of young veterinary professionals. She combines doing research with her work as coordinator, advisor and teacher on professionalism. Her interests are professionalism, personal development and work-related wellbeing. Her research focuses on the relationship between personal and work characteristics, positive and negative mental wellbeing and performance, specifically in professionals during their transition from student to professional. Her educational background as well as her career and research shows that Nicole is a real boundary crosser, which is quite useful for the development of this multidisciplinary MOOC.

Professionalism in an era of change

