SS
Aug 28, 2020
The course gave insights into high sensation seeking behavior. Also this will help us to adjust effectively with people around us who are high sensation seekers.
KT
Aug 29, 2020
The content of this course was very well explained. Got more insight into the sensations of thrill seekers. It was a informative course about the thrill-seekers.
By Caroline B•
Jun 4, 2018
I was just curious when I signed up for this course and it became one of my favourites. Thank you Dr Carter for this interesting trip in the mind of HSS ! I am myself a psychologist and a low sensation seeker... now I understand all those fascinating differences between low and sensation seekers ! And just as you I will keep admiring HSS for their abilities. The course was really lively, engaging, clear and well structured. The interviews and the funny jelly bean contest were a great addition to the course, as were the readings and additional links.
By Anoosha G•
Jan 2, 2022
It was a good experience and I've learned a lot of things. Also the videos were attention catching and fun to watch.
By Steve R•
Dec 1, 2021
Ken Carter did an amazing job of putting this course together. HIs lectures were content rich, professionally delivered and fun to watch. Thank you from a Thrill Seeker who now understands himself better than before I took this course.
By Geeta R•
Jun 24, 2019
The course has relevant scientific, crisp and quality material. There are interesting articles and links which are helpful. The course also has an inclusive assessment which is helpful. It explains all aspects of thrill seekers
By Jaison C•
Mar 15, 2020
My taking the course was complicated by the lack of peer review available. The course is surely not designed by a thrill seeker. Still, it was informative and allowed for a broader perspective of understanding.
By KEZIAH S T•
Aug 30, 2020
The content of this course was very well explained. Got more insight into the sensations of thrill seekers. It was a informative course about the thrill-seekers.
By sara s•
Aug 29, 2020
The course gave insights into high sensation seeking behavior. Also this will help us to adjust effectively with people around us who are high sensation seekers.
By Sadia S J•
Dec 27, 2021
Very interesting coarse.. I find this coarse very informative too. Thank-you
By Supantha R•
Jul 26, 2020
The course was very good for learning and I enjoyed it.
By Oscar A•
Oct 13, 2021
Excellent course with suitable material to learn.
By Ελένη μ•
Feb 22, 2021
πολυ καλο και διευρυνει τους οριζοντες
By Nazma W•
Jan 12, 2022
that was really an amazing experience
By Munazza N•
Jan 12, 2022
Interesting and informative
By Samia S•
Dec 24, 2021
It has been a great course.
By Ayesha J•
Dec 23, 2021
everything was perfecr
By Pavithra C B P•
Jun 24, 2021
great experience
By Marietta S O•
Nov 21, 2021
Muy buen curso
By yaroslav•
Feb 11, 2018
Quite interesting course with nice test of whether you are an adventure seeker or not (put on different scales and aspects). Biological and environmental effects are given. As a downside - I didn't find it very practical for myself except for that test.
By Joy S•
Jun 7, 2018
Pretty interesting. The science of assessing one's own thrill-seeking potential is quite fascinating. Also enjoyed the info about base jumping off the bridge in Idaho as I have been there and seen that deep canyon.
By Ajinkya K•
Oct 31, 2018
great interesting course. Gives you insight into a different personality type.
By Donald G•
Apr 3, 2018
Phenomenal. Professor Carter is great. I wish the lectures were longer.
By AKHILA A•
Aug 11, 2020
Quite insightful classes, with vivid videos focused on interviews
By Akhila S•
Sep 5, 2020
Mr.Kenneth Carter is excellent
By MANAN S•
Jul 8, 2020
The peer review system is irritating because people are not doing course and I had problems with the certificate. However, the course content is very good so , thank you.
By Dean M•
Feb 23, 2020
very entertaining and educational