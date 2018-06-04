Chevron Left
Sensation seeking is a trait we all have and includes the search for complex and new experiences. Thrill Seekers, people with high-sensation seeking personalities, crave exotic and intense experiences even when physical or social risks are involved. This course helps learners examine the remarkable world of the high-sensation seeking personality and explores the lifestyle, psychology, and neuroscience behind thrill seekers....

SS

Aug 28, 2020

The course gave insights into high sensation seeking behavior. Also this will help us to adjust effectively with people around us who are high sensation seekers.

KT

Aug 29, 2020

The content of this course was very well explained. Got more insight into the sensations of thrill seekers. It was a informative course about the thrill-seekers.

By Caroline B

Jun 4, 2018

I was just curious when I signed up for this course and it became one of my favourites. Thank you Dr Carter for this interesting trip in the mind of HSS ! I am myself a psychologist and a low sensation seeker... now I understand all those fascinating differences between low and sensation seekers ! And just as you I will keep admiring HSS for their abilities. The course was really lively, engaging, clear and well structured. The interviews and the funny jelly bean contest were a great addition to the course, as were the readings and additional links.

By Anoosha G

Jan 2, 2022

It was a good experience and I've learned a lot of things. Also the videos were attention catching and fun to watch.

By Steve R

Dec 1, 2021

Ken Carter did an amazing job of putting this course together. HIs lectures were content rich, professionally delivered and fun to watch. Thank you from a Thrill Seeker who now understands himself better than before I took this course.

By Geeta R

Jun 24, 2019

The course has relevant scientific, crisp and quality material. There are interesting articles and links which are helpful. The course also has an inclusive assessment which is helpful. It explains all aspects of thrill seekers

By Jaison C

Mar 15, 2020

My taking the course was complicated by the lack of peer review available. The course is surely not designed by a thrill seeker. Still, it was informative and allowed for a broader perspective of understanding.

By KEZIAH S T

Aug 30, 2020

The content of this course was very well explained. Got more insight into the sensations of thrill seekers. It was a informative course about the thrill-seekers.

By sara s

Aug 29, 2020

The course gave insights into high sensation seeking behavior. Also this will help us to adjust effectively with people around us who are high sensation seekers.

By Sadia S J

Dec 27, 2021

Very interesting coarse.. I find this coarse very informative too. Thank-you

By Supantha R

Jul 26, 2020

The course was very good for learning and I enjoyed it.

By Oscar A

Oct 13, 2021

Excellent course with suitable material to learn.

By Ελένη μ

Feb 22, 2021

πολυ καλο και διευρυνει τους οριζοντες

By Nazma W

Jan 12, 2022

that was really an amazing experience

By Munazza N

Jan 12, 2022

Interesting and informative

By Samia S

Dec 24, 2021

It has been a great course.

By Ayesha J

Dec 23, 2021

everything was perfecr

By Pavithra C B P

Jun 24, 2021

great experience

By Marietta S O

Nov 21, 2021

Muy buen curso

By yaroslav

Feb 11, 2018

Quite interesting course with nice test of whether you are an adventure seeker or not (put on different scales and aspects). Biological and environmental effects are given. As a downside - I didn't find it very practical for myself except for that test.

By Joy S

Jun 7, 2018

Pretty interesting. The science of assessing one's own thrill-seeking potential is quite fascinating. Also enjoyed the info about base jumping off the bridge in Idaho as I have been there and seen that deep canyon.

By Ajinkya K

Oct 31, 2018

great interesting course. Gives you insight into a different personality type.

By Donald G

Apr 3, 2018

Phenomenal. Professor Carter is great. I wish the lectures were longer.

By AKHILA A

Aug 11, 2020

Quite insightful classes, with vivid videos focused on interviews

By Akhila S

Sep 5, 2020

Mr.Kenneth Carter is excellent

By MANAN S

Jul 8, 2020

The peer review system is irritating because people are not doing course and I had problems with the certificate. However, the course content is very good so , thank you.

By Dean M

Feb 23, 2020

very entertaining and educational

