Sensation seeking is a trait we all have and includes the search for complex and new experiences. Thrill Seekers, people with high-sensation seeking personalities, crave exotic and intense experiences even when physical or social risks are involved. This course helps learners examine the remarkable world of the high-sensation seeking personality and explores the lifestyle, psychology, and neuroscience behind thrill seekers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What Is Thrill Seeking and Sensation Seeking?
In this week, we'll examine the curious beginnings of sensation-seeking research, discuss the four components that make up sensation seeking, and discuss the profile of a high sensation seeker.
The Psychology and Neuroscience of Sensation Seeking
This week, we'll take a scientific approach to uncovering more about sensation seeking and focus on the fascinating biological processes and environment at play.
The Habits and Hobbies of High Sensation Seekers
In this week, we'll look at the hobbies and travel and food preferences of high sensation seekers and discuss why they are so unique compared to the average person. We'll begin our exploration with a focus on emotional regulation and what that means for a high sensation seeker.
How High Sensation Seeking Impacts Relationships
In this week, we get more personal and look at the challenges and rewards high sensation seekers face in regards to relationships and love.
The course was very good for learning and I enjoyed it.
It was a good experience and I've learned a lot of things. Also the videos were attention catching and fun to watch.
Quite insightful classes, with vivid videos focused on interviews
Very interesting coarse.. I find this coarse very informative too. Thank-you
