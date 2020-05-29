Chevron Left
Back to البرمجة للجميع - بدء استخدام بايثون

Learner Reviews & Feedback for البرمجة للجميع - بدء استخدام بايثون by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
40 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

تهدف هذه الدورة إلى تعليم الجميع أساسيات برمجة أجهزة الكمبيوتر باستخدام بايثون. إننا نغطي أساسيات كيفية إنشاء برنامج من سلسلة من التعليمات البسيطة في بايثون. لا يوجد متطلبات مسبقة للدورة التدريبية وهي لا تستخدم سوى أبسط قواعد الرياضيات. يجب أن يتمكن أي شخص لديه خبرة معتدلة في الكمبيوتر من إتقان المواد في هذه الدورة. تغطي هذه الدورة الفصول من 1 إلى 5 بالكتاب المقرر "بايثون للجميع". بمجرد إكمال الطالب للدورة التدريبية، سيكون جاهزًا لأخذ دورات تدريبية في البرمجة أكثر تقدمًا. تغطي هذه الدورة التدريبية بايثون 3....
Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for البرمجة للجميع - بدء استخدام بايثون

By Mohammed E A

May 29, 2020

the best course

By Mohammad S A R

Jan 22, 2020

More content about the fundamentals of Python.

By Fadi J

Jun 3, 2020

Hello and thank you for the great opportunity to let us learn this course for free, It was a great beginning to start on python with Dr. Charles "Chuck" Russell Severance, and the way he teaching it was very helpful and so easy to understand for the beginners.

By Mohammed E

Sep 23, 2020

Excellent

By Nouf l a

Jul 11, 2020

Good job

By salem j s

Apr 9, 2020

the best

By Hasan A

Aug 9, 2019

nice and thank now can write code in language python

By mahmoud a

Jul 31, 2019

good

By مصطفى ح ر ه

Feb 4, 2022

v

By Tahani A B

Aug 11, 2020

the lecturer is amazing but the practice is not clear

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder