CO
Apr 26, 2022
I enjoyed the course. I am more motivated to get things right with regards to patient safety and the quality of healthservices. The tutors talked so convincingly and clearly. I will take more courses
JS
Nov 16, 2016
I would like to state state that this is a course that is very well rounded in the topics taught/discussed and would recommend it to anyone wishing to improve quality in the field of health care!
By SARAI K K•
Dec 10, 2016
A comprehensive program for Quality and Patient safety professionals which will have broad range of topics related to patients safety and quality management principles. I recommend this course for all healthcare quality and safety professionals who wanted to expand horizon of quality and safe patient care.
By Thanh T•
Aug 31, 2017
This course is really useful to give an overview of quality improvement specifically in health care. The 2 tutors are so passionate in providing both knowledge and inspiring students. Thank you!
By Alexander C•
Apr 9, 2018
More of an academic course relative to lots on here, the quizzes require actual thought and there is a considerable body of knowledge to get across. The instructors are knowledgeable and engaging. The course is well thought out and structured, and the visuals are excellent (not the classic PowerPoint). The additional materials are actually useful (and sometimes required for passing quizzes).
By Dr F Z S•
Jul 6, 2016
Very informative regarding the quality management and patient safety. The faculty is well versed and makes you understand each and everything in a very easy way. Very useful course for hospital administration students who want to pursue jobs in quality department of a hospital.
By Juste E M•
Nov 7, 2018
I'm lucky to benefit from a high teaching like this,..obviously it brought a lot of news skills to my academics background & professional carrer,..i thank all those who work hard to make this possible. " Juste Elysée MALANDILA "
By Zarifa K•
Dec 7, 2016
Course is exellent. I've learned a lot of useful tools regarding QI. VIdeos and reading materials are very informative. I would like to recommend this course to all who is involved in Quality Management.
By Jamal S•
Nov 17, 2016
By Akshaya D•
Feb 12, 2017
Loved this course. Helped me understand the quality issues related to healthcare, various quality & bench marking options and how to lead a quality of care improvement initiative.
By Dr. M A•
Nov 17, 2019
Great course!! I would recommend it to all healthcare providers who are interested in improving quality & patient safety in their facility.
By Geraldine A C•
Nov 11, 2018
Wonderful high quality course a must take healthcare leadership class and very applicable to the healthcare setting as well.
By Trini T•
Oct 4, 2017
just amazing ! and so important for medical career
thank you so much!
By Dorothy M•
Mar 26, 2020
This is one of the best course I have taken with coursera. I like the way the lectures and course material highlights the important of quality improvement. I have learnt a lot that will help me in my career. The assignments and quizzes gave practice scenarios in most healthcare settings in terms of quality improvements and safety. I have really enjoyed this course.
By Ines P•
Dec 11, 2016
I have learned a lot. The best thing among all the good things I could refer, were the materials, lecturers, scientific articles and tools that I can use after the course, applying them to my daily work routine. I strongly recomend this course to anyone that has the curiosity to understand and learn more about quality improvement.
By Omer I N•
Jun 6, 2019
it was a really helpful, mind-changing course, that walked me through the healthcare quality that gave me a sense of the big picture of a serious and really underestimated problem in my country where quality and safety in the healthcare system is not implemented .
thanks coursers and George Washington university.
By John K•
Jul 2, 2019
Excellent overview of a critically important challenge to all healthcare facilities. Every person on the C-suite of every facility and payer should take this course, just so the front line care givers know the leadership understands the daily struggle to do no harm (in a systematic fashion!).
By Alisia C•
Mar 26, 2020
great review! love this stuff. much of it is common sense to me; i'm not sure if it's bc of my education or if i already had it but these are my everyday thoughts and ideas ingrained into who I am so that i cannot help but do and speak these things.
By Rozina F M•
Apr 3, 2018
Excellent course. Very systematic, covered all the important aspect of health care quality. Bit long readings but very useful. Strongly recommend the course to those interested in enhancing their knowledge in health care quality.
By Dimitrios K•
Nov 19, 2017
Exceptional! The material is very good, the instructors are very good as well. The videos are professional. It would be nicer though if there were presentations available (pdf or powerpoint or anything) to download.
By Xiao D•
Apr 6, 2017
Brilliant course! Well-designed course structure and leading reading materials. Enlightening lectures! Strongly recommend to people who work in the quality management division of a healthcare organisation.
By Sarinah•
Aug 1, 2017
This course give me insight of how to handle hospital quality assurance better in order to improve the hospital performance both from top-down and bottom-up way of management.
By Lovepreet s•
Dec 31, 2017
An excellent content with organised flow of information enabled me to imbibe the quality information. I am greatly thankful to the inventor of this course. Thanks
By Abeer S•
Aug 21, 2018
thank you for you effort, being that simple and clear means that much work has been done...
It was my starting point to enroll in quality management society :)
By Napoleon V M•
May 29, 2017
Excellent course, a lot of useful information and a very good approach to the quality and safety in health care needs and current scenarios.
By Karina R•
Aug 16, 2017
Excellent instructors, Very interesting information which will be very useful for me. Enjoyed the course both a professional and
By Karla A•
Aug 13, 2019
Excellent course, give you the necessary tools for quality improvement, leadership, just culture and personal development.