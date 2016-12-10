Chevron Left
Back to Leading Healthcare Quality and Safety

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leading Healthcare Quality and Safety by The George Washington University

4.8
stars
970 ratings
280 reviews

About the Course

Ensuring patient safety and healthcare quality is critical and should be a key focus of everyone in healthcare practice. This course provides healthcare practitioners and others with an introduction to the knowledge and skills needed to lead patient safety and quality improvement initiatives at the micro and macro levels. Participants will explore the foundations of health care quality and the science underlying patient safety and quality improvement, design and select effective health care measures, analyze patient safety problems and processes using tools such as human factors analysis, apply systematic approaches including the Plan-Do-Study-Act (PDSA) model to address quality improvement challenges, and learn strategies to lead a culture of change. The course takes a world view of patient safety and quality, linking participants to research and resources from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the Joint Commission and other international organizations. Course highlights include personal stories, lessons learned from other industries and interviews with the President of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and other leaders in quality movement. Pawlson, g. & Johnson, J. (2021). Advancing Health Care Quality: Protecting Patients, Improving Lives. DEStech Publications Inc. About The George Washington University School of Nursing Ranked among the top nursing schools by U.S. News & World Report, the George Washington University School of Nursing educates and inspires nurses to provide high-quality, compassionate person-centered health care. The school develops leaders actively engaged in health promotion, patient advocacy and healthcare innovation, and prepares exceptional nurse educators who pursue quality and advance the profession. The School of Nursing is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of people and communities locally, nationally and globally. The school values lifelong learning and its students advance nursing practice, leadership and education as they make a difference in the world....

Top reviews

CO

Apr 26, 2022

I enjoyed the course. I am more motivated to get things right with regards to patient safety and the quality of healthservices. The tutors talked so convincingly and clearly. I will take more courses

JS

Nov 16, 2016

I would like to state state that this is a course that is very well rounded in the topics taught/discussed and would recommend it to anyone wishing to improve quality in the field of health care!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 283 Reviews for Leading Healthcare Quality and Safety

By SARAI K K

Dec 10, 2016

A comprehensive program for Quality and Patient safety professionals which will have broad range of topics related to patients safety and quality management principles. I recommend this course for all healthcare quality and safety professionals who wanted to expand horizon of quality and safe patient care.

By Thanh T

Aug 31, 2017

This course is really useful to give an overview of quality improvement specifically in health care. The 2 tutors are so passionate in providing both knowledge and inspiring students. Thank you!

By Alexander C

Apr 9, 2018

More of an academic course relative to lots on here, the quizzes require actual thought and there is a considerable body of knowledge to get across. The instructors are knowledgeable and engaging. The course is well thought out and structured, and the visuals are excellent (not the classic PowerPoint). The additional materials are actually useful (and sometimes required for passing quizzes).

By Dr F Z S

Jul 6, 2016

Very informative regarding the quality management and patient safety. The faculty is well versed and makes you understand each and everything in a very easy way. Very useful course for hospital administration students who want to pursue jobs in quality department of a hospital.

By Juste E M

Nov 7, 2018

I'm lucky to benefit from a high teaching like this,..obviously it brought a lot of news skills to my academics background & professional carrer,..i thank all those who work hard to make this possible. " Juste Elysée MALANDILA "

By Zarifa K

Dec 7, 2016

Course is exellent. I've learned a lot of useful tools regarding QI. VIdeos and reading materials are very informative. I would like to recommend this course to all who is involved in Quality Management.

By Jamal S

Nov 17, 2016

I would like to state state that this is a course that is very well rounded in the topics taught/discussed and would recommend it to anyone wishing to improve quality in the field of health care!

By Akshaya D

Feb 12, 2017

Loved this course. Helped me understand the quality issues related to healthcare, various quality & bench marking options and how to lead a quality of care improvement initiative.

By Dr. M A

Nov 17, 2019

Great course!! I would recommend it to all healthcare providers who are interested in improving quality & patient safety in their facility.

By Geraldine A C

Nov 11, 2018

Wonderful high quality course a must take healthcare leadership class and very applicable to the healthcare setting as well.

Geraldine

By Trini T

Oct 4, 2017

just amazing ! and so important for medical career

thank you so much!

By Dorothy M

Mar 26, 2020

This is one of the best course I have taken with coursera. I like the way the lectures and course material highlights the important of quality improvement. I have learnt a lot that will help me in my career. The assignments and quizzes gave practice scenarios in most healthcare settings in terms of quality improvements and safety. I have really enjoyed this course.

By Ines P

Dec 11, 2016

I have learned a lot. The best thing among all the good things I could refer, were the materials, lecturers, scientific articles and tools that I can use after the course, applying them to my daily work routine. I strongly recomend this course to anyone that has the curiosity to understand and learn more about quality improvement.

By Omer I N

Jun 6, 2019

it was a really helpful, mind-changing course, that walked me through the healthcare quality that gave me a sense of the big picture of a serious and really underestimated problem in my country where quality and safety in the healthcare system is not implemented .

thanks coursers and George Washington university.

By John K

Jul 2, 2019

Excellent overview of a critically important challenge to all healthcare facilities. Every person on the C-suite of every facility and payer should take this course, just so the front line care givers know the leadership understands the daily struggle to do no harm (in a systematic fashion!).

By Alisia C

Mar 26, 2020

great review! love this stuff. much of it is common sense to me; i'm not sure if it's bc of my education or if i already had it but these are my everyday thoughts and ideas ingrained into who I am so that i cannot help but do and speak these things.

By Rozina F M

Apr 3, 2018

Excellent course. Very systematic, covered all the important aspect of health care quality. Bit long readings but very useful. Strongly recommend the course to those interested in enhancing their knowledge in health care quality.

By Dimitrios K

Nov 19, 2017

Exceptional! The material is very good, the instructors are very good as well. The videos are professional. It would be nicer though if there were presentations available (pdf or powerpoint or anything) to download.

By Xiao D

Apr 6, 2017

Brilliant course! Well-designed course structure and leading reading materials. Enlightening lectures! Strongly recommend to people who work in the quality management division of a healthcare organisation.

By Sarinah

Aug 1, 2017

This course give me insight of how to handle hospital quality assurance better in order to improve the hospital performance both from top-down and bottom-up way of management.

By Lovepreet s

Dec 31, 2017

An excellent content with organised flow of information enabled me to imbibe the quality information. I am greatly thankful to the inventor of this course. Thanks

By Abeer S

Aug 21, 2018

thank you for you effort, being that simple and clear means that much work has been done...

It was my starting point to enroll in quality management society :)

By Napoleon V M

May 29, 2017

Excellent course, a lot of useful information and a very good approach to the quality and safety in health care needs and current scenarios.

By Karina R

Aug 16, 2017

Excellent instructors, Very interesting information which will be very useful for me. Enjoyed the course both a professional and

By Karla A

Aug 13, 2019

Excellent course, give you the necessary tools for quality improvement, leadership, just culture and personal development.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder