Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quality Improvement for Population Health by Imperial College London
About the Course
Quality improvement methods were first deployed in healthcare in e hospital settings. However, over the past decade particularly, there has been increasing focus on the application of these methods in improving population and public health. In this course, you will apply a combination of both approaches to population health improvement. You will also learn how to study and evaluate large improvement initiatives to capture learning effectively.
Learning Objectives:
Apply quality improvement methods in combination with population health frameworks to design a population health improvement initiative
Understand how the use of geographic information systems contributes to quality improvement
Critique different study designs for studying quality improvement initiatives ...