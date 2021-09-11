IJ
Apr 30, 2022
This course is great for begginer student its explain by simpl language that can make every student understand and enteractive with lessonn and get basic grammar
MH
Nov 25, 2021
That was another good course for learning Basic English Grammar. Every part of this course was easy, understandable.
By Rifki R H•
Sep 11, 2021
Another amazing course taught by Ms. Rachel Hernandez and Ms. Karen Vallejo! I will never forget my experience here and I would also love to thank University of California, Irvine, for the opportunity. Definitely would enroll on another similar courses once there is another chance for me to do so. Thanks!
By Jaspinder S•
Jul 24, 2021
The Best Course to know about Interrogatives.(Questions)
By Virginia S•
Sep 22, 2021
Un excelente curso de gramática para principiantes. Muy buena explicación de cada tema con ejemplos. Estoy muy satisfecha con este curso y los docentes.
By Md. M H•
Nov 26, 2021
By Florelette N•
Nov 1, 2021
The course is very helpful and every aspect was explained in a very clear manner.
By ATILA O•
Sep 12, 2021
I am very happy, because Its course is very well
By MAXIM N•
Jul 6, 2021
Very good course!!! Thank you very much!!!
By Kassé g m m r•
Sep 23, 2021
excellent !! !très appropprié
By Ouattara T Y M•
Sep 23, 2021
it's very good
By Irie•
Sep 24, 2021
very good
By Susmita S•
Aug 9, 2021
excellent
By JAGANNATH M•
Jul 31, 2021
Excellent
By Sayan S•
Aug 19, 2021
nice
By KOUADIO B G A•
Sep 23, 2021
à travers ce cours j'ai pu combler certains lacunes , en gros ça ma beaucoup aider.
By Ismail S J•
Apr 30, 2022
By A D A M•
Feb 2, 2022
Es un muy buen curso para practicar y repasar conocimientos, sus lecciones son muy buenas y faciles de asimilar. Me gustó mucho el curso, gracias
By Nathália F•
May 26, 2022
The course is very good, objective and without complications. I recommend it to everyone.
By Minkapeu M S•
Dec 11, 2021
i like to learn and complete the question in present progressive and futur tenses
By Donald E G U•
Jan 14, 2022
It has been a wonderful course and full of much learning!!
By ainouche l•
Apr 18, 2022
It was very clear and rich in knowledge. Thank you !
By Coulibaly P M J•
Apr 12, 2022
BON ET EFFICACE , POUR UNE CULTURE EN CONJUCAISSON
By James S•
May 19, 2022
It is basic but you get a buch of knowlenge
By Bastiest•
Oct 18, 2021
Excellent course for a beginner like me
By Malgorzata S•
Mar 31, 2022
good prepard and very interesting!
By Agbra a P m•
Oct 5, 2021
i have learn a lot thanks