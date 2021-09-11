Chevron Left
Back to Questions, Present Progressive and Future Tenses

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Questions, Present Progressive and Future Tenses by University of California, Irvine

About the Course

In this course, “Questions, Present Progressive and Future Tenses,” you will learn about question words in English and how to form questions in the simple present. Then you will learn how to form the present progressive to express ideas about things that are happening right now. You will look at the differences between the simple present and present progressive. Finally, you will learn how to use “to be going to” and the present progressive to talk about the future and how to use “can” to talk about ability....

Top reviews

IJ

Apr 30, 2022

This course is great for begginer student its explain by simpl language that can make every student understand and enteractive with lessonn and get basic grammar

MH

Nov 25, 2021

That was another good course for learning Basic English Grammar. Every part of this course was easy, understandable.

By Rifki R H

Sep 11, 2021

A​nother amazing course taught by Ms. Rachel Hernandez and Ms. Karen Vallejo! I will never forget my experience here and I would also love to thank University of California, Irvine, for the opportunity. Definitely would enroll on another similar courses once there is another chance for me to do so. Thanks!

By Jaspinder S

Jul 24, 2021

The Best Course to know about Interrogatives.(Questions)

By Virginia S

Sep 22, 2021

Un excelente curso de gramática para principiantes. Muy buena explicación de cada tema con ejemplos. Estoy muy satisfecha con este curso y los docentes.

By Md. M H

Nov 26, 2021

By Florelette N

Nov 1, 2021

The course is very helpful and every aspect was explained in a very clear manner.

By ATILA O

Sep 12, 2021

I am very happy, because Its course is very well

By MAXIM N

Jul 6, 2021

V​ery good course!!! Thank you very much!!!

By Kassé g m m r

Sep 23, 2021

excellent !! !très appropprié

By Ouattara T Y M

Sep 23, 2021

it's very good

By Irie

Sep 24, 2021

very good

By Susmita S

Aug 9, 2021

excellent

By JAGANNATH M

Jul 31, 2021

Excellent

By Sayan S

Aug 19, 2021

nice

By KOUADIO B G A

Sep 23, 2021

à​ travers ce cours j'ai pu combler certains lacunes , en gros ça ma beaucoup aider.

By Ismail S J

Apr 30, 2022

By A D A M

Feb 2, 2022

Es un muy buen curso para practicar y repasar conocimientos, sus lecciones son muy buenas y faciles de asimilar. Me gustó mucho el curso, gracias

By Nathália F

May 26, 2022

The course is very good, objective and without complications. I recommend it to everyone.

By Minkapeu M S

Dec 11, 2021

i like to learn and complete the question in present progressive and futur tenses

By Donald E G U

Jan 14, 2022

It has been a wonderful course and full of much learning!!

By ainouche l

Apr 18, 2022

It was very clear and rich in knowledge. Thank you !

By Coulibaly P M J

Apr 12, 2022

BON ET EFFICACE , POUR UNE CULTURE EN CONJUCAISSON

By James S

May 19, 2022

It is basic but you get a buch of knowlenge

By Bastiest

Oct 18, 2021

Excellent course for a beginner like me

By Malgorzata S

Mar 31, 2022

good prepard and very interesting!

By Agbra a P m

Oct 5, 2021

i have learn a lot thanks

