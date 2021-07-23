In this course, “Questions, Present Progressive and Future Tenses,” you will learn about question words in English and how to form questions in the simple present. Then you will learn how to form the present progressive to express ideas about things that are happening right now. You will look at the differences between the simple present and present progressive. Finally, you will learn how to use “to be going to” and the present progressive to talk about the future and how to use “can” to talk about ability.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Information Questions Simple Present
We will start this week with question words. You will learn how to ask information questions in the simple present. Information questions are questions where the answer is not "yes" or "no." The answer is some information. For example, “Where are you?” is an information question because the answer is not “yes.” It is, “I’m at school.”
Count/Noncount Nouns & Present Progressive
This week, you will learn more about nouns: count nouns and non-count nouns. This will help you ask questions like “How many brothers do you have?” and “How much time do you need?” Then we will look at the present progressive. This is another verb tense in English. The present progressive tells about things that are happening now. You will learn about how to form it and also how to make the negative.
Present Progressive Question & Signal Words
This week is all about asking questions with the present progressive. You will learn how to ask yes/no questions and information questions. Then we will compare simple present and present progressive so you can see when to use each. You will learn about signal words and the difference between sentences like “I speak English” and “I am speaking English.”
Future Forms & Can
Now that you know how to form the present progressive, this week you will see how we use “be going to” and the present progressive to talk about the future. You will also learn how to use “can” to talk about what you can and can’t do.
TOP REVIEWS FROM QUESTIONS, PRESENT PROGRESSIVE AND FUTURE TENSES
The course is very helpful and every aspect was explained in a very clear manner.
That was another good course for learning Basic English Grammar. Every part of this course was easy, understandable.
The Best Course to know about Interrogatives.(Questions)
This course is great for begginer student its explain by simpl language that can make every student understand and enteractive with lessonn and get basic grammar
About the Learn English: Beginning Grammar Specialization
This specialization is for those who want to study English grammar at the beginning level. Through the three courses in this specialization, you will learn the fundamental features of English grammar such as word forms, verb tenses, and question and answer formation so that you can start your English learning journey on the right path.
