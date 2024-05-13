電磁波的相關應用在日常生活中隨處可見，由於大部分頻率的電磁波肉眼皆無法看見，通常難以察覺到它的存在。本課程淺白地介紹了電波 (Radio waves) 在生活中各式各樣的應用，也在最後說明了電磁波安全上的疑慮。希望同學們能理解各種應用背後的工作原理，進而感受到電波之有趣之處，不會覺得陌生與恐慌。
生活中的電波
Taught in Chinese (Traditional)
Course
Recommended experience
Details to know
May 2024
8 assignments
There are 8 modules in this course
微波爐是我們日常生活中的重要幫手，本單元將說明它是如何快速且有效地替我們來加熱食物，在使用上有什麼該注意的地方，同時也提供了小實驗來幫助同學們更加了解其中的運作原理。
6 videos1 reading1 assignment
廣播在我們的生活中已存在許久，每天都有來自世界各地的訊息在空中不斷地傳播，不同頻率範圍的訊號還有著各自的傳輸方式，本單元將帶同學們了解上述無線電在傳輸上的差異，並介紹業餘無線電的相關活動。
10 videos1 reading1 assignment
對於現代人來說，智慧型手機早已成為了生活中的一部分，無線網路及藍牙的相關應用也是相當地普及，而近年來第五代行動通訊 (5G) 更是十分熱門的話題之一，究竟它們背後運用到了哪些技術，又會為我們的生活帶來怎樣的影響，本單元將為同學們來一一揭曉。
4 videos1 reading1 assignment
射頻辨識系統 (RFID) 這個名稱或許不是人人都聽過，但說到每天通勤時所使用的悠遊卡，是否就不會感到如此陌生了？其實我們在許多場合下都有機會發現RFID的身影，不起眼的小標籤卻能夠為我們記錄各種的訊息，本單元將帶著同學們來一睹其中的奧祕。
4 videos1 reading1 assignment
在電影當中經常可以見到雷達的存在，在它強大的偵測能力面前，許多距離遙遠且隱密的物體都將變得無所遁形，事實上，我們對雷達的依賴不僅僅侷限於軍事方面，無論是觀察氣候或是海況，甚至是生活中可見的測速槍與感應門，都絕對少不了雷達的協助，本單元將為同學們說明雷達的運作方式及其重要性。
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
對於智慧型手機普及的現代來說，無論身在何處都能夠快速地透過衛星導航來得知自己的所在地，即時查詢並前往想去的地點。這些功能仰賴著全球定位系統 (GPS) 的輔助，本單元將為同學們來解釋，GPS 是怎麼從太空中來提供精準定位服務的。
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
或許我們曾有過不少觀測行星的經驗，但你是否好奇人類究竟是用何種方式來觀測黑洞的，其實宇宙中透露了許多肉眼無法看見的重要訊息，需透過電波望遠鏡來進行觀察，本單元將為同學們介紹電波有著哪些天文方面的應用。
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
電磁波無所不在，為我們帶來便利之餘也產生了許多安全上的疑慮，本單元將藉由各種相關的資料數據，以客觀的角度來跟同學們解釋，電磁波的存在可能會對人體帶來什麼樣的影響。
3 videos1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
