Yu-Hsiang Cheng was born in Taipei, Taiwan in 1987. He received the double B.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering and Physics from National Taiwan University in 2011. In the fall semester in 2009, he studied at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as an exchange student. He received the M.S. degree in Photonics and Optoelectronics from National Taiwan University in 2013. He received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute Technology in 2019. In 2019, he joined Department of Electrical Engineering and Graduate Institute of Communication Engineering at National Taiwan University as an assistant professor.