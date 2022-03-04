Chevron Left
Back to Real-World Cloud PM 1 of 3: Cloud Business and Technology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Real-World Cloud PM 1 of 3: Cloud Business and Technology by Advancing Women in Tech

4.7
stars
26 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any other job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam. Featuring * NANCY WANG, GM of AWS Data Protection Services, AWS; Founder and CEO, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT) * MAI-LAN TOMSEN BUKOVEC, VP of Amazon EBS, S3, and Glacier * TODD WEATHERBY, VP of AWS Professional Services Worldwide * ERIN YANG, VP and Chief Technologist, Workday Ventures * DAN SCHEINMAN, 1st Investor in Zoom With GORDON YU, Technical Product Manager, AWS; General Counsel and Coursera Director, AWIT. This course is the 1st in a 3-course Specialization....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Real-World Cloud PM 1 of 3: Cloud Business and Technology

By Yi S

Mar 3, 2022

So far this is the most informational and encouraging Cloud computing class I have encountered! I only took two days to finish the whole class and registered the exam in 12 days. Thank you so much for the great work!!

By John H

Nov 4, 2021

Good mixture of nuts and bolts and encouragement. Would like a bit more differentiation on the different storage options. Questions including backups but course did not

By Luisa F G N

Mar 8, 2022

Excellent technical explanations, wonderful motivational messages from the leaders

By CIRIELLO V

Jan 14, 2022

Great Course ! I learned a lot

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder