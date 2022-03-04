By Yi S•
Mar 3, 2022
So far this is the most informational and encouraging Cloud computing class I have encountered! I only took two days to finish the whole class and registered the exam in 12 days. Thank you so much for the great work!!
By John H•
Nov 4, 2021
Good mixture of nuts and bolts and encouragement. Would like a bit more differentiation on the different storage options. Questions including backups but course did not
By Luisa F G N•
Mar 8, 2022
Excellent technical explanations, wonderful motivational messages from the leaders
By CIRIELLO V•
Jan 14, 2022
Great Course ! I learned a lot