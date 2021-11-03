About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain why cloud is the greatest "gold rush" since the invention of the client server model, and how it can accelerate your career.

  • Explain "cloud velocity" by comparing cloud vs. non-cloud businesses, technical architecture diagrams, and financial and operational impact.

  • Understand the purpose of the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam, determine if it is right for you, and let AWIT help you prepare.

  • Understand the most popular technologies today, including containerization, serverless, AI/ML, and blockchain, and how to manage those business.

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Strategy
  • aws
  • Business
  • Product Management
  • Cloud Computing
Course 1 of 3 in the
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Advancing Women in Tech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What the Cloud Can Do for You

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Foundational Cloud Concepts

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 81 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The AWS Storage Portfolio

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization

Real-World Cloud Product Management

