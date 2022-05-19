About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain common approaches to compute, containers, serverless, distributed, and application integration.

  • Differentiate among different databases and analytics tools.

  • Understand the concepts of cloud management, governance, machine learning, and quantum computing.

  • Explain how to manage cloud costs (as a customer) and set pricing (as a product manager).

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Strategy
  • aws
  • Business Strategy
  • Product Management
  • Cloud Computing
Course 2 of 3 in the
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Advancing Women in Tech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Compute

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Databases, Analytics & Costs

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Management, Governance & Other Services

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization

Real-World Cloud Product Management

