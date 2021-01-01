About this Specialization

Created and offered by ADVANCING WOMEN IN TECH (AWIT). Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn cloud product management using the same curriculum as AWS PMs! Gain insights to impress on your first (or next) cloud computing role. Lead instructor Nancy Wang, General Manager of AWS Backup and Data Protection Services at Amazon Web Services, and Founder and CEO of Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT), teaches you the skills desired by hiring managers at the world’s top cloud providers. These skills will serve you throughout your career. This Specialization features insights from the following cloud leaders: Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, Vice President, AWS Object and Block Storage Erin Yang, Chief Technologist, Workday Ventures Boyd Bischoff, Director, AWS Software Development Dan Scheinman, first investor in Zoom Todd Weatherby, Vice President, AWS Professional Services Ready to interview or demonstrate your cloud knowledge? This Specialization allows you to ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam. Instructor Gordon Yu, Technical Program Manager at AWS, and General Counsel and Coursera Director at AWIT, has helped many in Amazon pass the exam. He shares his knowledge and strategies in this Specialization. Views expressed are solely AWIT's, and not necessarily those of AWS, Coursera, or others. © 2021 AWIT. No claim on others' content fairly used for teaching pursuant to 17 USC § 107 and applicable caselaw.
Real-World Cloud PM 1 of 3: Cloud Business and Technology

Real-World Cloud PM 2 of 3: Managing, Innovating, Pricing

Real-World Cloud PM 3 of 3: Security, AWS Well-Architected

