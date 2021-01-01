- Technology Strategy
- aws
- Business Strategy
- Product Management
- Cloud Computing
- Business
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn cloud product management from AWS leaders who make hiring and promotion decisions! Understand the technology and business of the cloud, and ace the AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification exam.
Offered By
What you will learn
Explain why cloud is the greatest "gold rush" since the invention of the client server model, and how it can accelerate your career.
Explain "cloud velocity" by comparing cloud vs. non-cloud businesses, technical architecture diagrams, and financial and operational impact.
Understand the purpose of the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam, determine if it is right for you, and let AWIT help you prepare.
Understand the most popular technologies today, including containerization, serverless, AI/ML, and blockchain, and how to manage those business.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will test their conceptual knowledge of the technical and business considerations of the cloud with over 200 questions. Specifically, diligent learners will demonstrate proficiency in:
- Cloud velocity, its impact on organizational psychology, and how to deliver and lead at scale
- Cloud product management
- Analyzing, setting, and adjusting prices for cloud services
- Writing to the public or to customers
- Interpreting technical architecture diagrams
- Analyzing the financial performance of cloud services as a cloud provider and as a customer
- When to use the right Storage, Compute, Databases, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and other services
- How to manage an enterprise-scale cloud deployment using Management, Governance, and Security tooling
- How to review enterprise-scale cloud deployments for compliance with the AWS Well-Architected Framework
Optionally, leaners can complete 10 official AWS 10-minute tutorials.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Real-World Cloud PM 1 of 3: Cloud Business and Technology
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any other job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam.
Real-World Cloud PM 2 of 3: Managing, Innovating, Pricing
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam.
Real-World Cloud PM 3 of 3: Security, AWS Well-Architected
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam.
Offered by
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.