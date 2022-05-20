Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Real-World Cloud PM 2 of 3: Managing, Innovating, Pricing by Advancing Women in Tech

5.0
stars
12 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam. This course is the 2nd in a 3-course Specialization. Complete the first course before attempting this one. Featuring * NANCY WANG, GM of AWS Data Protection Services, AWS; Founder and CEO, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT) * GORDON YU, Technical Product Manager, AWS; General Counsel and Coursera Director, AWIT...

By De H

May 19, 2022

Great course. would like some additional integration with Product Management

By Michael P

Jan 18, 2022

Really great course. I understand better now

By Shreenivas R

Dec 14, 2021

very nice explanation

