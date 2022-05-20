Learner Reviews & Feedback for Real-World Cloud PM 2 of 3: Managing, Innovating, Pricing by Advancing Women in Tech
5.0
stars
12 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam.
This course is the 2nd in a 3-course Specialization. Complete the first course before attempting this one.
Featuring
* NANCY WANG, GM of AWS Data Protection Services, AWS; Founder and CEO, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT)
* GORDON YU, Technical Product Manager, AWS; General Counsel and Coursera Director, AWIT...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Real-World Cloud PM 2 of 3: Managing, Innovating, Pricing
By De H
•
May 19, 2022
Great course. would like some additional integration with Product Management