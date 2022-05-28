About this Course

5,433 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand cloud security, the Shared Responsibility Model, and the Well-Architected Framework.

  • Explain how networking practices deliver information and content to customers around the world at scale.

  • Finalize your preparation for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Strategy
  • aws
  • Business
  • Product Management
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Advancing Women in Tech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Security & Networking

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Well-Architected Framework & Support

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Practice Exam

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization

Real-World Cloud Product Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder