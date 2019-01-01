Learner Reviews & Feedback for Real-World Cloud PM 3 of 3: Security, AWS Well-Architected by Advancing Women in Tech
About the Course
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam.
This course is the 3rd in a 3-course Specialization. Complete the first and second courses before attempting this one.
Featuring
* NANCY WANG, GM of AWS Data Protection Services, AWS; Founder and CEO, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT)
* BOYD BISCHOFF, Director Software Development AWS
* GORDON YU, Technical Product Manager, AWS; General Counsel and Coursera Director, AWIT....