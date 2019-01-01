Chevron Left
Back to Real-World Cloud PM 3 of 3: Security, AWS Well-Architected

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Real-World Cloud PM 3 of 3: Security, AWS Well-Architected by Advancing Women in Tech

About the Course

Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world technical and business skills for product managers or any job family involved in the rapidly expanding cloud computing industry. Ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam. This course is the 3rd in a 3-course Specialization. Complete the first and second courses before attempting this one. Featuring * NANCY WANG, GM of AWS Data Protection Services, AWS; Founder and CEO, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT) * BOYD BISCHOFF, Director Software Development AWS * GORDON YU, Technical Product Manager, AWS; General Counsel and Coursera Director, AWIT....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder