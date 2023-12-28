Amazon Web Services
Capstone: Following the AWS Well Architected Framework
Amazon Web Services

Capstone: Following the AWS Well Architected Framework

This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Morgan Willis
Seph Robinson

Instructors: Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 3 modules in this course

The first module of this course explores the AWS Well-Architected Framework, why it was created, and how to use it. In this module, you dive into three of the Well-Architected Framework pillars: Operational Excellence, Reliability, and Security. You learn about the basic design principles for each pillar, and you also review examples for applying these best practices.

What's included

10 videos8 readings1 quiz2 plugins

In the second module, you continue your journey with the Well-Architected Framework by learning about the next three pillars: Performance Efficiency, Cost Optimization, and Sustainability. By following a similar pattern to the previous module, you first learn about each pillar’s design principles. You then review an example architecture, where you apply the AWS best practices that are outlined in the Well-Architected Framework.

What's included

9 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 app item

In the third and final module, you start exploring your next steps for your cloud journey. To get a job working with AWS, it’s likely that you’ll need to work hands-on with AWS and build out your AWS experience. You learn about some of the different options that you have for building on AWS while you’re still learning, and you also learn how to highlight this experience to potential employers. You then explore interviewing tips and review a bank of sample technical interview questions, which you can use to practice your technical interviewing skills. Finally, you complete the capstone project, where you apply the Well-Architected Framework to an architecture and write a document that answers questions from each pillar.

What's included

7 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 app item1 plugin

Instructors

Morgan Willis

Top Instructor

Amazon Web Services
24 Courses721,688 learners

