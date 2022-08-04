Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS).
In the previous course, Inspiring Peak Performance on Technical Teams, you learned about how to lead each individual team member to achieve a new personal best every day. Now, learn the skills that transcend the boundaries of your team and enable top tech companies to deliver the most popular and viral products and applications used by billions of people billions of times per day. GORDON YU, Technical Program Manager (TPM) at AWS Data Protection presents skills necessary to manage global programs, drive major product launches, and design system architectures. NANCY WANG, Director of Engineering and General Manager of AWS Data Protection Services and Founder, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT) shares the next steps of a line manager's career into a manager of managers, and then to a director of engineering and general manager (GM). Upon course completion, you will understand what world-class software engineering organizations expect of their cross-functional managers and leaders, including: * The common tasks of the TECHNICAL PROGRAM MANAGER (TPM) and the tools they use to drive CROSS-TEAM COLLABORATION * How to design a MODERN SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE and answer system design interview questions related to MICROSERVICES, COMPONENTS, and TRADEOFFS * How to move from from a line manage to a MANAGER OF MANAGERS, and then to a DIRECTOR OF ENGINEEERING and GENERAL MANAGER (GM)