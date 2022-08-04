Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world software engineering management skills from elite engineering organizations including AMAZON, GOOGLE, and MICROSOFT. Impress on your first (or next) management role.
Leadership Principles for Software EngineersAdvancing Women in Tech
About this Course
Advancing Women in Product content is open to learners of all backgrounds, ranging from experienced managers to anyone curious about what manager do.
Skills you will gain
- People Management
- Business Strategy
- Cloud Engineering
- Software Engineering
- Program Management
Offered by
Advancing Women in Tech
AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Are you the next great engineering manager?
What do some of the world's best software companies expect managers to do all day? How do they differentiate great managers from struggling ones? Is it possible to identify managers using only 2 rules and 2 forms of evaluation? Find out in this lesson!
Hiring your team
Hiring is the most important skill for software engineering managers to perfect. Despite that, what percentage of managers are unable to meet their hiring targets? And what can you do to meet and exceed your hiring targets? Find out in this lesson!
Setting your team's goals
What is a team goal? How many do you need? Should you use Amazon-style SMART goals or Google-style OKRs? Find out in this lesson!
