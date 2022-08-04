Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leadership Principles for Software Engineers by Advancing Women in Tech
About the Course
Sponsored by AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS). Learn real-world software engineering management skills from elite engineering organizations including AMAZON, GOOGLE, and MICROSOFT. Impress on your first (or next) management role.
Featuring NANCY WANG, General Manager of AWS Data Protection Services, AWS; Founder and CEO, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT).
Upon course completion, you will understand what world-class software engineering organizations expect of their managers, including:
* How to BECOME A MANAGER
* Whether MANAGERS or INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTORS make more money
* What is the difference between MANAGER EFFECTIVENESS and MANAGER QUALITY
* How to HIRE YOUR TEAM
* How to guide a team with TEAM GOALS
To be successful in this course, you should learn the content from Nancy Wang, who makes hiring decisions for engineering managers who, in turn, protect much of the world's data. She will explain to you the skills and mental models that some of the world's best engineering managers apply to attract and retain world-class engineering talent....