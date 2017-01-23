本課程分為人工智慧（上）、人工智慧（下）兩部份，第一部分除了人工智慧概論外，著重在目標搜尋、meta heuristic、電腦對弈、演繹學習（包含證言邏輯、一階邏輯及 planning ）等技術。這些技術主要發展時機為人工智慧的第一波及第二波熱潮，也就是 1950 年代至 1990 年代附近的主流發展，即使到現在也在各個領域廣為應用。
人工智慧：搜尋方法與邏輯推論 (Artificial Intelligence - Search & Logic)National Taiwan University
Skills you will gain
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Search Algorithm
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Algorithms
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Introduction
Uninformed search
Informed search
Non-classic search
by JYJan 23, 2017
上完這個課程，不但讓我對人工智慧領域有概括性的認識，且對各種搜尋或邏輯判斷的演算法優缺點均有概念。非常推薦給想要進入人工智慧領域的朋友來上這門課程。但建議至少要有一點計算機概論或演算法的基礎比較好喔！
