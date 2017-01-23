About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Search Algorithm
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Algorithms
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Uninformed search

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Informed search

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Non-classic search

2 hours to complete
