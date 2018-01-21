By Ming-Chieh C•
Jan 20, 2018
For the most AI online courses, they usually tech you how to use the tool and build up into your system. insted of them, this course talk about the from AI concept and therory. For my preseonal, I like this like course than "how to use" course. It is a base, so that we can have a theory backgoud to support more advanced topic and build up our AI system. Besides, teacher always use a simple example to show the "what algorithm is" it makes us very easy to understand that. For example, I knew A* manay years ago but can not understand what is heristic h and he use a MRT as an example, then I finallly understand it. I'd recommend guys to choice the course if he/she wants to learn the AI
By cheyao•
Dec 6, 2017
概念完整且清晰，只是在每一講的開始因為不知道主題內容，所以直接解釋名詞會不知道在幹嘛，如果可以直接進到範例之後再講解會更好。謝謝老師！
By 陳昶聞•
Nov 19, 2017
The subtitle should be fixed, so many typos in it. But the course is still great, I have learned a lot from it.
By 焦冲•
Sep 15, 2017
总体来说讲解通俗易懂，尤其是对于一些概念和概念间的比较讲的非常清楚、容易理解。不足之处是讲解内容有些浅，提供的课件相对于视频中的课件不完整，后期复习查找知识点时带来了一些困难。总而言之，非常好，推荐作为AIMA教材的参考。
By GAN K C•
Jan 9, 2019
Thank you very much for the course, it really makes me more knowledgeable!
By 卉穎•
Sep 7, 2020
建議稍有基礎的人學習會比較好 ~
老師講得淺顯易懂，從人工智慧各時代歷史，各種search的比較和後面的邏輯推論，讓我掌握了人工智慧的基本概念。
By 蔡志成•
Dec 14, 2020
教授教的清楚，有一些例子可以練習，上完後對我幫助很大，但希望測驗可以給錯誤的原因或詳解，以利我們後續的複習理解。
By 王澤升•
Dec 17, 2020
對於有程式和計算機基礎的同學來說，這門課絕對有非常精采的內容。但是對於毫無基礎的同學來說便顯得艱澀了。
By 张然•
Feb 6, 2017
作为AI的新人，通过学习本课程可以很好的理解基础的知识和技能，非常推荐入门人工智慧的同学学习！
By 政弘 林•
Jan 18, 2018
THIS COURSE REALLY SAVE ME , FROM NCKU STUDENT
By 謝承勲•
Jan 1, 2018
謝謝于教授的指導
修過您的計概&AI, 您的授課內容風格都很穩定扎實
受益良多, 再次謝謝您
By 赵超•
Aug 8, 2017
内容非常好，虽然后面章节有些难
遗憾的是，只讲了经典的AI，期待尽快出现代AI部分
By Ifen S•
May 1, 2017
非常有幫助的課程, 且老師授課非常認真, 可在短時間內對整體AI有相當程度的瞭解
By Light0617•
Jul 18, 2017
He teaches a lot of search algorithms!
By Chung J•
Oct 17, 2017
很棒的課程,相當適合沒有理工背景的學習者在短時間了解AI與相關的演算法
By 朱國棟•
Oct 5, 2016
本課程僅講述基礎理論，尚需搭配大量實作才容易有較為直觀的印象和理解。
By Yian S•
Dec 13, 2016
老师讲课很有趣，富有激情，在第一周的时候就激发了我对这门课的兴趣。
By 郭 依•
May 1, 2022
我認為這項課程對這個領域來說幫助很大，是值得選習的一堂課
By Harry•
Jan 11, 2018
总体不错，传统AI介绍的比较多，最好加上编程题。
By Gaodi L•
Sep 5, 2019
如果Quiz可以解釋為何答案不對的原因會更好﹗
By 陳明傳•
Aug 24, 2019
講解清晰，且舉許多實際例子，使得概念更加深刻！
By stone•
Nov 27, 2018
非常感谢于老师的课程。课程通俗易懂，有深有浅。
By TMU b•
Apr 10, 2022
老師講解得很仔細,題目都可以再重複作答,很棒
By 林玮•
Sep 27, 2016
老师讲的实在是太棒了，希望能出一系列的课程。
By 康名蕙•
Feb 12, 2022
老師講得很仔細，不過對初學者還是有點吃力