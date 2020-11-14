Chevron Left
Back to Reproducible Templates for Analysis and Dissemination

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reproducible Templates for Analysis and Dissemination by Emory University

4.6
stars
17 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

This course will assist you with recreating work that a previous coworker completed, revisiting a project you abandoned some time ago, or simply reproducing a document with a consistent format and workflow. Incomplete information about how the work was done, where the files are, and which is the most recent version can give rise to many complications. This course focuses on the proper documentation creation process, allowing you and your colleagues to easily reproduce the components of your workflow. Throughout this course, you'll receive helpful demonstrations of RStudio and the R Markdown language and engage in active learning opportunities to help you build a professional online portfolio....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Reproducible Templates for Analysis and Dissemination

By Guillermo L F M

Nov 14, 2020

A wonderful course. Very well structured, the classes and readings are perfectly planned to learn how to use R Markdown. Professor Melinda has excellent communication skills that make the course much more exciting.

By Todd P

Mar 24, 2018

Especially if you are in the first 20 hours of learning to use Git, github, R|RStudio, R Markdown, I think this course will be well-worth your time; an efficient and friendly introduction to those tools/platforms.

By Vincent F

Feb 22, 2018

Perfect amount of info for beginner and/or intermediate R user who has not taken full advantage of its capabilities (yet)

By Gail C

Jun 21, 2018

Well designed with useful practical exercises

By D.PIERROT

Jul 23, 2020

Very Very interesting, very useful for me.

By Christian K J S

Mar 2, 2019

Excellent experience!

By Marco M

Dec 2, 2020

Outstanding course!

By edwin n

Oct 4, 2020

Great skill!

By Fabio C

Aug 3, 2020

Great course!

Just one negative point. You need to wait for the action of other students to have your final assignment evaluated.

By Mateo C T

Oct 30, 2020

It is a good introductory course, however, there are not many people taking the course so grades can take months.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder