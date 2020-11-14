By Guillermo L F M•
Nov 14, 2020
A wonderful course. Very well structured, the classes and readings are perfectly planned to learn how to use R Markdown. Professor Melinda has excellent communication skills that make the course much more exciting.
By Todd P•
Mar 24, 2018
Especially if you are in the first 20 hours of learning to use Git, github, R|RStudio, R Markdown, I think this course will be well-worth your time; an efficient and friendly introduction to those tools/platforms.
By Vincent F•
Feb 22, 2018
Perfect amount of info for beginner and/or intermediate R user who has not taken full advantage of its capabilities (yet)
By Gail C•
Jun 21, 2018
Well designed with useful practical exercises
By D.PIERROT•
Jul 23, 2020
Very Very interesting, very useful for me.
By Christian K J S•
Mar 2, 2019
Excellent experience!
By Marco M•
Dec 2, 2020
Outstanding course!
By edwin n•
Oct 4, 2020
Great skill!
By Fabio C•
Aug 3, 2020
Great course!
Just one negative point. You need to wait for the action of other students to have your final assignment evaluated.
By Mateo C T•
Oct 30, 2020
It is a good introductory course, however, there are not many people taking the course so grades can take months.