About this Course

2,098 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Reproducible Research and Dynamic Documentation

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

R Markdown: Syntax, Document, and Presentation Formats

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 83 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

R Markdown Templates: Processing and Customizing

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 93 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Leveraging Custom Templates from Leading Scientific Journals

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM REPRODUCIBLE TEMPLATES FOR ANALYSIS AND DISSEMINATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder