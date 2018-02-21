This course will assist you with recreating work that a previous coworker completed, revisiting a project you abandoned some time ago, or simply reproducing a document with a consistent format and workflow. Incomplete information about how the work was done, where the files are, and which is the most recent version can give rise to many complications. This course focuses on the proper documentation creation process, allowing you and your colleagues to easily reproduce the components of your workflow. Throughout this course, you'll receive helpful demonstrations of RStudio and the R Markdown language and engage in active learning opportunities to help you build a professional online portfolio.
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Introduction to Reproducible Research and Dynamic Documentation
This module provides an introduction to the concepts surrounding reproducibility and the Open Science movement, RStudio and GitHub, and foundational cases and authors in the field.
R Markdown: Syntax, Document, and Presentation Formats
This module explores the R Markdown syntax to format and customize the layout of presentations or reports and will also look at inserting and creating objects such as tables, images, or video within documents.
R Markdown Templates: Processing and Customizing
This module goes further with R Markdown to help turn documents, reports, and presentations into templates for easier automation, reproducibility, and customization.
Leveraging Custom Templates from Leading Scientific Journals
This module delves into custom templates available for websites, books, and scientific publishers, such as Elsevier and the IEEE, with the chance to create your first R Package.
Perfect amount of info for beginner and/or intermediate R user who has not taken full advantage of its capabilities (yet)
