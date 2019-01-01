Melinda Higgins, Ph.D. holds dual degrees in Chemometrics and Statistics. She has over 25 years research experience focused on pattern recognition, characterization and modeling of high-dimensional, multivariate datasets. She provides statistical and data management consultation for faculty and students at all stages of research. She also conducts workshops, lectures and courses on statistical methods and software (including SPSS, SAS, R and power/sample size packages PASS and G*Power). She is also the instructor for
R for SAS Users