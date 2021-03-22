Chevron Left
Back to Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.8
stars
25 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

What is the purpose of government? Why should we have a State? What kind of State should we have? Even within a political community, there may be sharp disagreements about the role and purpose of government. Some want an active, involved government, seeing legal and political institutions as the means to solve our most pressing problems, and to help bring about peace, equality, justice, happiness, and to protect individual liberty. Others want a more minimal government, motivated, perhaps, by some of the disastrous political experiments of the 20th Century, and the thought that political power is often just a step away from tyranny. In many cases, these disagreements arise out of deep philosophical disagreements. All political and legal institutions are built on foundational ideas. In this course, we will explore those ideas, taking the political institutions and political systems around us not as fixed and unquestionable, but as things to evaluate and, if necessary, to change. We will consider the ideas and arguments of some of the world’s most celebrated philosophers, including historical thinkers such as Plato, Hugo Grotius, David Hume, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison, and more contemporary theorists such as Michelle Alexander, Kwame Anthony Appiah, Bryan Caplan, Angela Davis, Ronald Dworkin, Jon Elster, John Hart Ely, H.L.A. Hart, Michael Huemer, Andrew Rehfeld, and Jeremy Waldron. The aim of the course is not to convince you of the correctness of any particular view or political position, but to provide you with a deeper and more philosophically-informed basis for your own views, and, perhaps, to help you better understand the views of those with whom you disagree....

Top reviews

AB

Dec 13, 2020

where is my certificate ?\n\nI need my Certificate because i fortify myself to complete this difficult Leeson.\n\nThanks

SD

Nov 24, 2018

Its a NYC course to learn about revolutionary ideas and border elections

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons

By Steve D

Mar 22, 2021

Another very good course that made me look at things in a different way. A natural follow on to the first Revolutionary Ideas course. It's well worth following up on the suggested readings when you can find them online.

By Alphonse B

Dec 14, 2020

where is my certificate ?

I need my Certificate because i fortify myself to complete this difficult Leeson.

Thanks

By Sunita d

Nov 25, 2018

Its a NYC course to learn about revolutionary ideas and border elections

By Najib A A A A

Nov 6, 2020

Thank you very much for this course

By Yomen A

Mar 15, 2020

war sehr good

By Abdulaziz S B

Feb 28, 2020

Very good .

By Abdulaziz S B

Feb 14, 2020

Excellent .

By Dr A M K

Jun 3, 2020

5

By Deleted A

May 6, 2021

Je suis ravi de pouvoir finir ce programme.

Maintenant, j'ai besoin d'un certificat de fin de ma formation.

Merci

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder