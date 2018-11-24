About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Part II of the Course

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Political Community and Borders

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 95 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Representatives, Elections, and Lotteries

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 118 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Constitutions

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

