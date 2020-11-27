AO
Jun 28, 2020
One of the best course on Sales and Marketing on coursera. The best part is the peer assignment which will help you in knowing different perspectives from candidates across the world.
AI
May 10, 2020
i really enjoyed this course because the content of this course was very much relevant and same as real time situations we face or feel as being into sales profile.
By Christina H•
Nov 27, 2020
My review of this course is 5 because I thoroughly enjoyed every part of it, The tutor is the best and he made learning fun and educating. I would 100 Recommend!
By Tejaswini T•
Jul 3, 2020
It was great learning experience 👍🙂 sir Rodrigo. I want to owe the credit of my. Success to you 🙂
By Joy P S•
Jul 24, 2020
Great course!!
By Filippo M•
Apr 30, 2021
First of all this course is very useful in any job experience involved in sales and marketing because it evaluates any issues which could occur between marketing and sales functions during the daily job.
Then this conflict between marketing and sales functions is linked to company’s purpose (long term vision), strategy and organization showing that there should be a shared vision.
Professor Cesar Rodrigues teaches this course magnificently, supporting students' individual studies by well resumed and outlined lessons.
In my opinion all readings shared during this course are updated in comparison to the current working environment.
Such a nice experience to use in your daily job in marketing and sales!
By RAKHEE S•
May 27, 2020
Hi ,
Thoroughly enjoyed the course .Moderator -Cesar Rodrigues was excellent and too good in explaining clearly all the theories ,excellent study material which will be very helpful for my current profession.
I am glad to complete the module through this online university and it has given me further motivation to take up additional course which will enhance my skills I am looking forward for same will also inform other to take up courses from Coursea.
Best Regards
Rakhee Sharma.
.
By Anish O•
Jun 29, 2020
One of the best course on Sales and Marketing on coursera. The best part is the peer assignment which will help you in knowing different perspectives from candidates across the world.
By Anwar I•
May 10, 2020
i really enjoyed this course because the content of this course was very much relevant and same as real time situations we face or feel as being into sales profile.
By Ihsan A•
Jun 22, 2020
The Course was absolutely Brilliant. Mr Cesar is a great Teacher. Thank you Coursera
By Ehab A•
Jul 6, 2021
very informative and enjoyable course, would highly recommend all to attend
By Andrew A•
Feb 11, 2021
I would gladly recommend this course to anyone in sales and Marketing.
By Eric H•
Jul 31, 2018
Excellent material. Well presented. Comprehensive.
By Gokul P•
Jul 19, 2020
Informative and really interesting
By Vanita P•
Nov 21, 2020
was surely a great journey ,,...
By Kripa R•
Jul 19, 2020
it's awesome course!!!!
By Mit S•
Aug 19, 2020
Good and excellent
By Aabid A S•
Jun 17, 2021
Exceptional
By Shawn C•
May 5, 2020
With detailed knowledges on Marketing, clarify the basic and advanced tools for integration of Sales & Marketing alignment
By Ritesh K•
Mar 21, 2019
good to understand both side of saales and marketing and the possible way to manage this,