Sales & Marketing Alignment by Fundação Instituto de Administração

About the Course

Welcome to Course 4 – Sales & Marketing Alignment. This course focus on what is considered by most academics and practitioners as the biggest challenge that sales professionals have to face. As we discussed in Course 1 – Effective Sales, strategy, and sales must be integrated to support a high potential for value creation through the sales functions. We also mentioned that strategy and sales integration can be supported by marketing functions. The discussions then went through sales strategy supported by intelligence analysis (Course 2), sales models and frameworks to support sales planning (Course 3). By the consequence, at this point of this specialization, you are in a good position to go further in the sales planning and management functions. And this is the moment to tackle one of the biggest challenges that most sales professionals must address with diligence – Sales & Marketing Alignment. The primary learning outcome of this course is to prepare you to apply concepts to support this alignment, with prescriptions and recommendations that contribute to improving the alignment. The improvement in the knowledge, competencies, and skills regarding sales & marketing alignment will contribute to increasing the potential for value creation from a strategic sales planning approach....

AO

Jun 28, 2020

One of the best course on Sales and Marketing on coursera. The best part is the peer assignment which will help you in knowing different perspectives from candidates across the world.

AI

May 10, 2020

i really enjoyed this course because the content of this course was very much relevant and same as real time situations we face or feel as being into sales profile.

By Christina H

Nov 27, 2020

My review of this course is 5 because I thoroughly enjoyed every part of it, The tutor is the best and he made learning fun and educating. I would 100 Recommend!

By Tejaswini T

Jul 3, 2020

It was great learning experience 👍🙂 sir Rodrigo. I want to owe the credit of my. Success to you 🙂

By Joy P S

Jul 24, 2020

Great course!!

By Filippo M

Apr 30, 2021

First of all this course is very useful in any job experience involved in sales and marketing because it evaluates any issues which could occur between marketing and sales functions during the daily job.

Then this conflict between marketing and sales functions is linked to company’s purpose (long term vision), strategy and organization showing that there should be a shared vision.

Professor Cesar Rodrigues teaches this course magnificently, supporting students' individual studies by well resumed and outlined lessons.

In my opinion all readings shared during this course are updated in comparison to the current working environment.

Such a nice experience to use in your daily job in marketing and sales!

By RAKHEE S

May 27, 2020

Hi ,

Thoroughly enjoyed the course .Moderator -Cesar Rodrigues was excellent and too good in explaining clearly all the theories ,excellent study material which will be very helpful for my current profession.

I am glad to complete the module through this online university and it has given me further motivation to take up additional course which will enhance my skills I am looking forward for same will also inform other to take up courses from Coursea.

Best Regards

Rakhee Sharma.

.

By Ihsan A

Jun 22, 2020

The Course was absolutely Brilliant. Mr Cesar is a great Teacher. Thank you Coursera

By Ehab A

Jul 6, 2021

very informative and enjoyable course, would highly recommend all to attend

By Andrew A

Feb 11, 2021

I would gladly recommend this course to anyone in sales and Marketing.

By Eric H

Jul 31, 2018

Excellent material. Well presented. Comprehensive.

By Gokul P

Jul 19, 2020

Informative and really interesting

By Vanita P

Nov 21, 2020

was surely a great journey ,,...

By Kripa R

Jul 19, 2020

it's awesome course!!!!

By Mit S

Aug 19, 2020

Good and excellent

By Aabid A S

Jun 17, 2021

Exceptional

By Shawn C

May 5, 2020

With detailed knowledges on Marketing, clarify the basic and advanced tools for integration of Sales & Marketing alignment

By Ritesh K

Mar 21, 2019

good to understand both side of saales and marketing and the possible way to manage this,

