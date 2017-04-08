About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Functional Programming in Scala Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Scala Programming
  • Big Data
  • Apache Spark
  • SQL
Course 4 of 5 in the
Functional Programming in Scala Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Getting Started + Spark Basics

12 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 105 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Reduction Operations & Distributed Key-Value Pairs

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Partitioning and Shuffling

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Structured data: SQL, Dataframes, and Datasets

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 133 min)

Functional Programming in Scala

