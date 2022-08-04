Learner Reviews & Feedback for Science of Fat Metabolism by National Academy of Sports Medicine
About the Course
The term “fat” can be applied to several aspects of health and fitness, from macronutrients in food to tissues in the body, to molecules in the blood. The consumption of fat can be a complex topic due to many different things: fat types, their health effects, the ways fats are metabolized and stored, etc.
This course provides a greater understanding of fat-related concepts including the fats consumed in various diets, the physiology of fats within the body, in addition to ways fats are absorbed, stored, and utilized as fuel.
With over 30 years as a leader in fitness and wellness education, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has built its reputation on providing an evidence-based curriculum that is both relevant and applicable for those seeking the skills and knowledge required to promote optimal health.