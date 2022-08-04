National Academy of Sports Medicine
Science of Fat Metabolism
National Academy of Sports Medicine

Science of Fat Metabolism

This course is part of Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization

NASM Faculty

Instructor: NASM Faculty

What you'll learn

  • Learn the effects of fat metabolism when under acute and chronic stress.

  • Compare various forms of lipids (fats) within the body.

  • Determine the role of dietary fat and its function within the body.

  • Learn the current dietary guidelines for fat intake.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Fat Types
  • Category: Fat Metabolism
  • Category: Nutrition Coaching
  • Category: Healthy Fat Sources
  • Category: Fat Intake Guidelines

Details to know

Quizzes and assessments

0 quizzes, 1 assessment

English
Subtitles: English

There is 1 module in this course

The term “fat” can be applied to several aspects of health and fitness, from macronutrients in food to tissues in the body, to molecules in the blood. The consumption of fat can be a complex topic due to many different things: fat types, their health effects, the ways fats are metabolized and stored, etc. This course provides a greater understanding of fat-related concepts including the fats consumed in various diets, the physiology of fats within the body, in addition to ways fats are absorbed, stored, and utilized as fuel.

Instructor

NASM Faculty
National Academy of Sports Medicine
1 Course7,864 learners

Offered by

National Academy of Sports Medicine
