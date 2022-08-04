The term “fat” can be applied to several aspects of health and fitness, from macronutrients in food to tissues in the body, to molecules in the blood. The consumption of fat can be a complex topic due to many different things: fat types, their health effects, the ways fats are metabolized and stored, etc.
Science of Fat Metabolism
Learn the effects of fat metabolism when under acute and chronic stress.
Compare various forms of lipids (fats) within the body.
Determine the role of dietary fat and its function within the body.
Learn the current dietary guidelines for fat intake.
The term “fat” can be applied to several aspects of health and fitness, from macronutrients in food to tissues in the body, to molecules in the blood. The consumption of fat can be a complex topic due to many different things: fat types, their health effects, the ways fats are metabolized and stored, etc. This course provides a greater understanding of fat-related concepts including the fats consumed in various diets, the physiology of fats within the body, in addition to ways fats are absorbed, stored, and utilized as fuel.
NASM is the most trusted name in fitness and wellness, offering application-based learning including topics on nutrition, fitness, and wellness. For more than 30 years, NASM has prided itself on developing content, certifications, and specializations that are evidence-based and backed by the latest science and research.
A NASM course is a direct and accelerated learning model that allows you similar academic rigor making what you learn easily applied to daily life.
The content is authored by connecting with the foremost leading experts in the nutrition, fitness, and wellness industry. NASM's courses are a compilation of vetted research and science presented in ways that make complex concepts easy to understand and apply for even the novice learner.