With people around the world obsessing over metabolism and weight loss, there remains great interest in discovering hacks and shortcuts that boost metabolism and accelerate weight loss. Apart from a basic understanding that metabolism translates to expended calories, how much is understood about the complexities of human metabolism?
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn the biochemical processes we call metabolism to keep the human body alive.
Compare approaches used to track calorie intake and energy expenditure requirements.
Discover static and dynamic components of metabolism and how they impact weight loss.
Skills you will gain
- Metabolic Process
- Strategies for Increasing Metabolic Rates
- Caloric Expenditure Calculation / Estimation
- Nutrition Coaching
- Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) Measurement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
NASM's Metabolic Makeover
2 hours to complete
2 readings
About the Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
Who is NASM?
Is this course a collegiate course?
How are NASM courses authored?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.