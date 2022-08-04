About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 1 of 3 in the
Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization
Intermediate Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the biochemical processes we call metabolism to keep the human body alive.

  • Compare approaches used to track calorie intake and energy expenditure requirements.

  • Discover static and dynamic components of metabolism and how they impact weight loss.

Skills you will gain

  • Metabolic Process
  • Strategies for Increasing Metabolic Rates
  • Caloric Expenditure Calculation / Estimation
  • Nutrition Coaching
  • Metabolic Equivalent of Task (MET) Measurement
Course 1 of 3 in the
Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization
Intermediate Level

No necessary background or knowledge/experience required.

Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Academy of Sports Medicine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

NASM's Metabolic Makeover

2 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Science of Diet and Exercise Specialization

Science of Diet and Exercise

