Learner Reviews & Feedback for Metabolic Makeover by National Academy of Sports Medicine
About the Course
With people around the world obsessing over metabolism and weight loss, there remains great interest in discovering hacks and shortcuts that boost metabolism and accelerate weight loss. Apart from a basic understanding that metabolism translates to expended calories, how much is understood about the complexities of human metabolism?
This course explores key concepts in metabolism and how they relate to weight management, discusses how to accurately measure metabolism, and introduces a variety of simple ideas and strategies employed to increase overall metabolism while promoting safe and effective weight loss.
With over 30 years as a leader in fitness and wellness education, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has built its reputation on providing an evidence-based curriculum that is both relevant and applicable for those seeking the skills and knowledge required to promote optimal health....