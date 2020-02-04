AM
Oct 18, 2020
Clear, concrete and useful. This course help you to think strategically when approaching an idea or you have to evaluate an idea in a broader context
JW
Apr 10, 2022
Really good course that helped me de-mystifying several areas within innovation management.
By Gregorio L R•
Feb 4, 2020
My idea of approaching decisions really changed thanks to this course. Professors are good at accompanying you along the way. Also very useful for those who don't deal with innovation.
By Alessandro C•
Apr 28, 2020
The course themes are very interesting, as the optional material. However, I disagree with the no prior requirements: given the lessons method, it is necessary a well-above average level of mathematics, statistics and excel (when not directly Stata, which is not free and whose examples are not released). I also would have preferred a more engaging presentation style (too often the lessons seemed "read" speeches).
Overall I would recommend this course to students and professionals with prior statistics knowledge and a specific desire to deepen their skills on workable models.
By Adriana C•
Mar 23, 2020
La lógica detrás de la materia explicada es fácil de entender. La forma de explicar de los profesores no plasma esto, con lo cual hace que el material parezca mucho más complejo de lo que realmente es.
By Sarah V•
May 3, 2020
True to its name, this course delivers a clear explanation of the role of hypothesis-testing, the use of probabilities in decision making and how to choose the optimal path from the options available. The actual implementation of the scientific approach is illustrated through real-world case studies and interviews.
The course has greatly encouraged me to think more scientifically when problem-solving.
I particularly appreciated the instructors' quick replies to queries, which was a great motivation for me to explore the subject further.
By Ta-Chan C•
Dec 2, 2019
Establishing fundamental Ideas about making a solid decision in the world of uncertainty and ambiguity.
By Dario B•
Apr 27, 2020
The course challenged me and allowed to experiment a way of managerial thinking. The only weak point is the final project evaluation: as it is done by peers, it happens to be very diverse and sometimes the feedback needed for improving the report is too scarce or ambiguous to be able to take action.
By Andrea M•
Oct 19, 2020
Clear, concrete and useful. This course help you to think strategically when approaching an idea or you have to evaluate an idea in a broader context
By Emanuele D C•
Apr 25, 2022
Excellent path to start understanding and using basic and more advanced scientific methods to managerial decision making.
By IURIE P•
Nov 9, 2020
When intuition is not enough and data are almost everywhere, managers should use these techniques.
By Johan W•
Apr 11, 2022
Really good course that helped me de-mystifying several areas within innovation management.
By Michele V•
May 12, 2020
Intense content and concise explanation
By Иванов А А•
Jan 12, 2021
Everything is fine and clear. Thanks!
By Aibek T•
Jul 21, 2020
Recomend for all innovation managers
By Anowyesha D•
Jul 4, 2020
It's a really well designed course and the objectives are out across quite clearly, which I think is very important for a course like this one.
The only aspect that could have been better or could be made better is the explanation of terms. For me, personally, I had a hard time understanding the terminologies because I have learnt basic stats, so elaboration of the concepts in simpler language would be helpful which however depends on the target audience: If only managers with stats/math background are to take this course, I think everything is well laid out in the course.
Thank you, I learnt quite a lot!
By Jonathan G•
May 23, 2021
Interesting course with scientific methods to evaluate business innovation. Could use more explanation and case studies to show students tangible results to develop and connect theory with practice, especially for those requiring or needing reinforcement from text lessons rather than video. Some language doesn't convey principles well into English, but generally helpful and solid educational experience.
By Fabrizio C•
Apr 10, 2020
course well done in terms of pace and content.
as improvement point teachers could schedule few times boxed windows with studens for Q&A more interactive
By FEDERICA B•
Nov 9, 2020
nice course, interesting topics and well trained professors. the only suggestion is to show better how to perform analysis in STATA, integrating video showing more detailed screenshot and codes.
By David W•
May 25, 2020
Not an easy course to follow with a lot of videos and reading etc. I would of liked some different presenters and real life examples which would help to reach a wider learning audience.