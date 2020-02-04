Chevron Left
How can innovators understand if their idea is worth developing and pursuing? In this course, we lay out a systematic process to make strategic decisions about innovative product or services that will help entrepreneurs, managers and innovators to avoid common pitfalls. We teach students to assess the feasibility of an innovative idea through problem-framing techniques and rigorous data analysis labelled ‘a scientific approach’. The course is highly interactive and includes exercises and real-world applications. We will also show the implications of a scientific approach to innovation management through a wide range of examples and case studies....

Top reviews

AM

Oct 18, 2020

Clear, concrete and useful. This course help you to think strategically when approaching an idea or you have to evaluate an idea in a broader context

JW

Apr 10, 2022

Really good course that helped me de-mystifying several areas within innovation management.

By Gregorio L R

Feb 4, 2020

My idea of ​​approaching decisions really changed thanks to this course. Professors are good at accompanying you along the way. Also very useful for those who don't deal with innovation.

By Alessandro C

Apr 28, 2020

The course themes are very interesting, as the optional material. However, I disagree with the no prior requirements: given the lessons method, it is necessary a well-above average level of mathematics, statistics and excel (when not directly Stata, which is not free and whose examples are not released). I also would have preferred a more engaging presentation style (too often the lessons seemed "read" speeches).

Overall I would recommend this course to students and professionals with prior statistics knowledge and a specific desire to deepen their skills on workable models.

By Adriana C

Mar 23, 2020

La lógica detrás de la materia explicada es fácil de entender. La forma de explicar de los profesores no plasma esto, con lo cual hace que el material parezca mucho más complejo de lo que realmente es.

By Sarah V

May 3, 2020

True to its name, this course delivers a clear explanation of the role of hypothesis-testing, the use of probabilities in decision making and how to choose the optimal path from the options available. The actual implementation of the scientific approach is illustrated through real-world case studies and interviews.

The course has greatly encouraged me to think more scientifically when problem-solving.

I particularly appreciated the instructors' quick replies to queries, which was a great motivation for me to explore the subject further.

By Ta-Chan C

Dec 2, 2019

Establishing fundamental Ideas about making a solid decision in the world of uncertainty and ambiguity.

By Dario B

Apr 27, 2020

The course challenged me and allowed to experiment a way of managerial thinking. The only weak point is the final project evaluation: as it is done by peers, it happens to be very diverse and sometimes the feedback needed for improving the report is too scarce or ambiguous to be able to take action.

By Emanuele D C

Apr 25, 2022

Excellent path to start understanding and using basic and more advanced scientific methods to managerial decision making.

By IURIE P

Nov 9, 2020

When intuition is not enough and data are almost everywhere, managers should use these techniques.

By Michele V

May 12, 2020

Intense content and concise explanation

By Иванов А А

Jan 12, 2021

Everything is fine and clear. Thanks!

By Aibek T

Jul 21, 2020

Recomend for all innovation managers

By Anowyesha D

Jul 4, 2020

It's a really well designed course and the objectives are out across quite clearly, which I think is very important for a course like this one.

The only aspect that could have been better or could be made better is the explanation of terms. For me, personally, I had a hard time understanding the terminologies because I have learnt basic stats, so elaboration of the concepts in simpler language would be helpful which however depends on the target audience: If only managers with stats/math background are to take this course, I think everything is well laid out in the course.

Thank you, I learnt quite a lot!

By Jonathan G

May 23, 2021

Interesting course with scientific methods to evaluate business innovation. Could use more explanation and case studies to show students tangible results to develop and connect theory with practice, especially for those requiring or needing reinforcement from text lessons rather than video. Some language doesn't convey principles well into English, but generally helpful and solid educational experience.

By Fabrizio C

Apr 10, 2020

course well done in terms of pace and content.

as improvement point teachers could schedule few times boxed windows with studens for Q&A more interactive

By FEDERICA B

Nov 9, 2020

nice course, interesting topics and well trained professors. the only suggestion is to show better how to perform analysis in STATA, integrating video showing more detailed screenshot and codes.

By David W

May 25, 2020

Not an easy course to follow with a lot of videos and reading etc. I would of liked some different presenters and real life examples which would help to reach a wider learning audience.

