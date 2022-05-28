About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

少年福利與權利 (Welfare and Rights of Youth)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

少年的社會形象、次文化與問題需求(Social image, Subculture and Needs of Youth)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

以生態系統理論來討論少年問題(Use Ecological Systems Theory to Discuss Youth Problems)

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

從消權到充權 (From Disempowerment to Empowerment)

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

