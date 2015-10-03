FF
Oct 2, 2015
课程对于入门还是不错的，讲了很多生物信息学所用到的理论和方法，但感觉有些问题可以再细致一些，比如二代测序的具体原理等等，总之是个不错的课程
DD
Mar 27, 2016
Interesting and well organized , like it ~ xiexie nong ~
By fuxuekun•
Oct 3, 2015
课程对于入门还是不错的，讲了很多生物信息学所用到的理论和方法，但感觉有些问题可以再细致一些，比如二代测序的具体原理等等，总之是个不错的课程
By 丁仁鹏•
Jan 3, 2017
老师讲课很棒，比较注重方法和思维方式，而不仅仅是课程内容。课程过程中请到的各种大牛也是让我大大长见识。再次感谢魏丽萍老师、高歌老师以及所有参与此次课程的前辈们。
By DBSun•
Mar 28, 2016
Interesting and well organized , like it ~ xiexie nong ~
By Lizz•
Dec 27, 2017
非常感谢北大的课程，更感谢魏老师高老师以及所有的教职工的付出和贡献，期待更多的生信课程！
By Ming J•
Jan 8, 2017
A lot of the practical materials in the courses are taught by the TAs, most of whom tend to speak in a monotonous manner and failed to teach at a pace that matches the difficulties or complexity of the content. There is no slowing down or speeding up for hard-to-grasp or easy materials. Also, it seems to me that they are delivering the lectures by reading line by line from a piece of paper.
By Zhu Y•
Jul 2, 2017
wonderful class! It helped me a lot and can lead a bright way to my future career！Thanks!
By Dongpeng H•
Jan 29, 2018
很不错的课程，介绍了很多方法，就不知道现在是不是又有多更厉害的工具。感觉生物信息学尚在高速发展，还有很大的领域等待着我们去开发。感谢魏丽萍教授与高歌教授的付出！
By 张宇豪•
May 14, 2017
Curriculum is carefully designed, and materials enclosed is of great help to me!
By 許任鈞•
Jun 28, 2021
課程深入淺出，對於沒有數學背景的生物科系學生，仍可以從中學習到生物資訊學的原理架構及研究方法，並有助於釐清基本觀念，感謝北京大學教授們提供本堂課程。
By lu w•
Jan 27, 2022
非常感谢北大生物信息学中心，魏丽萍教授，高歌教授及所有助教和同学，2021年最大的收货就是在线完成了生物信息学方法与导论课程的学习
By Nannan W•
Oct 9, 2019
You can have an overview of the basic knowledge after the course
By 王星泽•
Feb 13, 2018
第一次上网课，感觉很不一样，虽然不像在教室里那样，感觉学的很扎实，但是确实都是一些很使用的技能。讲课的老师也很不错，喜欢
By 刘伊偲•
Oct 11, 2016
very excellent, providing other aspects for research.
By Li J•
Dec 27, 2020
The voice in some of the courses is not so clear.
By Yajuan C•
Mar 4, 2016
a little bit difficult for the beginners
By yjsong•
May 15, 2016
very good !
excellent experience !
By 张斌•
Mar 26, 2016
老师讲的好，最后裴钢校长太有远见了，这种方法论是值得所有人学习的！
By 云子云•
Jan 2, 2017
导论课程，介绍了生信相关的一些知识，对我这种零基础的学生很有用。
By Herman Z•
Aug 24, 2020
brilliant course for beginners!
By ju y•
Sep 23, 2015
真的是十分好的课程，对我帮助很大。课程设置很合理，不会很累。
By wang•
Mar 3, 2018
课程设置很合理，讲解清晰，偏重理论，适合生物信息学入门。
By Wenhua K•
Mar 28, 2017
非常实用的课程，但肯定只适合对生信领域有一定了解的人。
By 张坚涛•
Dec 5, 2021
高屋建瓴，深入浅出，适合有一定生物和数学基础的初学者
By zengding w•
Jan 10, 2016
教学质量非常好，列举的资料也很详实，尤其是第一张部分
By tingtingWei•
Jun 5, 2017
concise and comprehensive