生物信息学: 导论与方法 by Peking University

4.7
stars
175 ratings
57 reviews

About the Course

欢迎选修北京大学MOOC课程“生物信息学：导论与方法”。 近三十年来，生命科学与计算科学飞速发展。生物信息学是一门生命科学与计算科学的前沿交叉学科。生物信息学产生和迅猛发展的主要推动力来自于新一代测序等高通量技术在生命科学领域越来越广泛的应用。目前，人和很多动植物的基因组已经被测序出来。已知DNA序列的数量已超过20兆亿碱基，每五个月翻一番。这些前所未有的大数据中蕴藏着很多尚不为人知的新发现、新知识，给生命科学研究带来新的历史机遇。但是同时，这些大数据不仅数量巨大、持续呈现指数增长的趋势，而且噪音高，异构程度高。准确、快速地分析这些数据需要先进的计算方法。 生物信息学是一门强大的新技术，是用来分析、存储、搜索海量生物医学数据的信息技术和计算技术。另一方面，生物信息学是一种研究生命科学问题的新方法、新思路，是一种从全基因组出发、从系统水平出发、基于数据整合，提出新假说、发现新规律的研究方法。在这门“生物信息学：导论与方法”网上课程中，我们将向您系统地讲授生物信息学主要概念及方法。课程内容从基础的序列比对开始，循序渐进，围绕深度测序数据分析、计算基因组学、分子通路鉴定等当前研究的前沿热点内容进行介绍与讨论。进一步地，我们会以我们实验室自己开发的算法、软件及数据库为例，告诉您如何开发新的生物信息学技术。我们将用具体实例展示给您，如何用生物信息学的方法及研究思路来解决生命科学里的实际问题。我们也邀请到几位生命科学领域资深教授介绍相关的生物信息学重要工作及生物信息学在生命科学中的作用。 本课程材料采用 CC BY-NC-SA 协议开放共享。...

Top reviews

FF

Oct 2, 2015

课程对于入门还是不错的，讲了很多生物信息学所用到的理论和方法，但感觉有些问题可以再细致一些，比如二代测序的具体原理等等，总之是个不错的课程

DD

Mar 27, 2016

Interesting and well organized , like it ~ xiexie nong ~

1 - 25 of 54 Reviews for 生物信息学: 导论与方法

By fuxuekun

Oct 3, 2015

By 丁仁鹏

Jan 3, 2017

老师讲课很棒，比较注重方法和思维方式，而不仅仅是课程内容。课程过程中请到的各种大牛也是让我大大长见识。再次感谢魏丽萍老师、高歌老师以及所有参与此次课程的前辈们。

By DBSun

Mar 28, 2016

By Lizz

Dec 27, 2017

非常感谢北大的课程，更感谢魏老师高老师以及所有的教职工的付出和贡献，期待更多的生信课程！

By Ming J

Jan 8, 2017

A lot of the practical materials in the courses are taught by the TAs, most of whom tend to speak in a monotonous manner and failed to teach at a pace that matches the difficulties or complexity of the content. There is no slowing down or speeding up for hard-to-grasp or easy materials. Also, it seems to me that they are delivering the lectures by reading line by line from a piece of paper.

By Zhu Y

Jul 2, 2017

wonderful class! It helped me a lot and can lead a bright way to my future career！Thanks!

By Dongpeng H

Jan 29, 2018

很不错的课程，介绍了很多方法，就不知道现在是不是又有多更厉害的工具。感觉生物信息学尚在高速发展，还有很大的领域等待着我们去开发。感谢魏丽萍教授与高歌教授的付出！

By 张宇豪

May 14, 2017

Curriculum is carefully designed, and materials enclosed is of great help to me!

By 許任鈞

Jun 28, 2021

課程深入淺出，對於沒有數學背景的生物科系學生，仍可以從中學習到生物資訊學的原理架構及研究方法，並有助於釐清基本觀念，感謝北京大學教授們提供本堂課程。

By lu w

Jan 27, 2022

非常感谢北大生物信息学中心，魏丽萍教授，高歌教授及所有助教和同学，2021年最大的收货就是在线完成了生物信息学方法与导论课程的学习

By Nannan W

Oct 9, 2019

You can have an overview of the basic knowledge after the course

By 王星泽

Feb 13, 2018

第一次上网课，感觉很不一样，虽然不像在教室里那样，感觉学的很扎实，但是确实都是一些很使用的技能。讲课的老师也很不错，喜欢

By 刘伊偲

Oct 11, 2016

very excellent, providing other aspects for research.

By Li J

Dec 27, 2020

The voice in some of the courses is not so clear.

By Yajuan C

Mar 4, 2016

a little bit difficult for the beginners

By yjsong

May 15, 2016

very good !

excellent experience !

By 张斌

Mar 26, 2016

老师讲的好，最后裴钢校长太有远见了，这种方法论是值得所有人学习的！

By 云子云

Jan 2, 2017

导论课程，介绍了生信相关的一些知识，对我这种零基础的学生很有用。

By Herman Z

Aug 24, 2020

brilliant course for beginners!

By ju y

Sep 23, 2015

真的是十分好的课程，对我帮助很大。课程设置很合理，不会很累。

By wang

Mar 3, 2018

课程设置很合理，讲解清晰，偏重理论，适合生物信息学入门。

By Wenhua K

Mar 28, 2017

非常实用的课程，但肯定只适合对生信领域有一定了解的人。

By 张坚涛

Dec 5, 2021

高屋建瓴，深入浅出，适合有一定生物和数学基础的初学者

By zengding w

Jan 10, 2016

教学质量非常好，列举的资料也很详实，尤其是第一张部分

By tingtingWei

Jun 5, 2017

concise and comprehensive

