Learner Reviews & Feedback for 透过摄影看世界 by The Museum of Modern Art

About the Course

对于我们中的许多人来说，虽然拍照、分享和浏览照片已经成了日常生活中的习惯，但我们与图像的频繁接触并未培养我们在视觉表达上的素养。 这个课程的目的在于通过介绍影响摄影作品的创意、手段与技术，讨论观看照片与真正理解照片之间距离的问题。 在这个课程里，你将近距离观看纽约现代艺术博物馆收藏的照片，聆听从不同角度对照片的解读，以及摄影在将近180年历史中被使用的方式：作为艺术表现的途径、作为科学和探索的工具、作为纪实文献的媒介、作为讲述故事和记录历史的手段，以及作为日益视觉化的文化中一种交流和批评的模式。 学习目标 训练技巧，以便更好地检视和理解照片与摄影图像之间的不同。 发现语境如何影响摄影图像的制作、传播和接收。 学习摄影中各种不同模式的艺术和技术试验和创新。 探讨摄影在日益视觉化的文化中所发挥的作用...

Top reviews

ML

Aug 22, 2021

Very useful class for everyone who lokve autography or beginngers! It helped me a lot to know better the pictures and album at my hand or in musuem. Highly recommended!

GG

Feb 6, 2018

Emailed to me that the certificate is ready but never sent me why?

By 馬涓瑄

Feb 22, 2021

I've learned how to appreciate photographs from different aspects. I also viewed a great number of photographs from many artists. They used specific skills to take the pictures and l've learned a lot from it. It's really a great course for people to learn how to find the details in the pictures and contemplate deeply of the meaning behind the pictures.

By Michelle L

Aug 23, 2021

V​ery useful class for everyone who lokve autography or beginngers! It helped me a lot to know better the pictures and album at my hand or in musuem. Highly recommended!

By Daniel C

Aug 17, 2017

Useful information and a systematic tool to get a good insight and develop a wider perspective to understand the world through photographs.

By 李婉瑜

Mar 11, 2021

這是一門很棒的攝影課程，比起針對攝影技術教學，在這十幾個小時裡學到的更多是攝影的歷史與內涵，看了很多有趣的照片，探討各式主題，不斷吸收新知的過程漸漸將所學內化成自己的養分，期待自己有一天也能如眾多藝術家一樣，找到屬於自己的攝影路，創作出讓人驚嘆的攝影佳作。

By Gavin

Feb 7, 2018

Emailed to me that the certificate is ready but never sent me why?

By 張昕瑜

May 6, 2021

讚！中文友好！能學到很多攝影理論和新想法。

只是修課人數不多，最後要評價的時候，會容易找不到人幫忙評價，記得找其他人一起修更好。

By 季志平

Jan 12, 2017

非常感谢有此的教学模式。也非常感谢林路老师给我们coursera的授课信息！希望此课程多保留些时间，给我有个再次复习的机会。

By 韩金莹

Jun 26, 2020

我觉得“透过摄影看世界”让我体会到了从不同的角度思考摄影的乐趣，学习用批判性的方式去看待一幅摄影作品，达到与作品的对话

By Yang R

Mar 5, 2018

MoMA 的视频制作质量很好，讲的内容深入浅出，并且提供了丰富的相关阅读材料，仔细研读能够有很多收获与启发。

By 陈明辉

Jan 9, 2017

非常有用的摄影课程，不同的视角去剖析摄影自古到今对社会、科学、历史、艺术等的影响，收益很大，感谢感恩！

By Eva R

Dec 5, 2016

系统理解并学习相关理论，对解读和欣赏更多摄影作品是非常有帮助的。感谢！

By huangzhu

May 23, 2017

通过不同主题的介绍和学习，让人可以从另外的角度看图像的问题

By 黄大克

Dec 11, 2016

感谢这门课程的开发者和制作者为我开了一扇窗，谢谢！

By ZIIINFOTO

Aug 16, 2019

对于提升摄影认知，多听听不同大师的见解，很有意义

By 麦淑馨

Sep 13, 2017

非常好的课程，希望有更多摄影课程可供学习。

By Earl L

Jan 8, 2022

内容豐富，深入審思影像作品的意義。

By Pao-Lin C

Mar 6, 2017

nice lesson

By Aisuko L

Nov 2, 2017

很好的介绍摄影的课程

By 钟丽娟

Dec 8, 2016

很好，对摄影的理解

By 郁琳

Nov 19, 2016

比国内的内容好多了

By 金涛

Jan 15, 2017

66666666

By 郭翊樺

Jul 2, 2021

開啟多元視野

By 贺小峰

Nov 21, 2017

nive

By Vivian G

Oct 17, 2020

The course was very interesting and charming. But we can only completed by being graded by other participants, which made me waiting for about 2 months after finishing my final work. And no comments or reasons of grading is also the minus point of this course.

