ML
Aug 22, 2021
Very useful class for everyone who lokve autography or beginngers! It helped me a lot to know better the pictures and album at my hand or in musuem. Highly recommended!
GG
Feb 6, 2018
Emailed to me that the certificate is ready but never sent me why?
By 馬涓瑄•
Feb 22, 2021
I've learned how to appreciate photographs from different aspects. I also viewed a great number of photographs from many artists. They used specific skills to take the pictures and l've learned a lot from it. It's really a great course for people to learn how to find the details in the pictures and contemplate deeply of the meaning behind the pictures.
By Michelle L•
Aug 23, 2021
By Daniel C•
Aug 17, 2017
Useful information and a systematic tool to get a good insight and develop a wider perspective to understand the world through photographs.
By 李婉瑜•
Mar 11, 2021
這是一門很棒的攝影課程，比起針對攝影技術教學，在這十幾個小時裡學到的更多是攝影的歷史與內涵，看了很多有趣的照片，探討各式主題，不斷吸收新知的過程漸漸將所學內化成自己的養分，期待自己有一天也能如眾多藝術家一樣，找到屬於自己的攝影路，創作出讓人驚嘆的攝影佳作。
By Gavin•
Feb 7, 2018
By 張昕瑜•
May 6, 2021
讚！中文友好！能學到很多攝影理論和新想法。
只是修課人數不多，最後要評價的時候，會容易找不到人幫忙評價，記得找其他人一起修更好。
By 季志平•
Jan 12, 2017
非常感谢有此的教学模式。也非常感谢林路老师给我们coursera的授课信息！希望此课程多保留些时间，给我有个再次复习的机会。
By 韩金莹•
Jun 26, 2020
我觉得“透过摄影看世界”让我体会到了从不同的角度思考摄影的乐趣，学习用批判性的方式去看待一幅摄影作品，达到与作品的对话
By Yang R•
Mar 5, 2018
MoMA 的视频制作质量很好，讲的内容深入浅出，并且提供了丰富的相关阅读材料，仔细研读能够有很多收获与启发。
By 陈明辉•
Jan 9, 2017
非常有用的摄影课程，不同的视角去剖析摄影自古到今对社会、科学、历史、艺术等的影响，收益很大，感谢感恩！
By Eva R•
Dec 5, 2016
系统理解并学习相关理论，对解读和欣赏更多摄影作品是非常有帮助的。感谢！
By huangzhu•
May 23, 2017
通过不同主题的介绍和学习，让人可以从另外的角度看图像的问题
By 黄大克•
Dec 11, 2016
感谢这门课程的开发者和制作者为我开了一扇窗，谢谢！
By ZIIINFOTO•
Aug 16, 2019
对于提升摄影认知，多听听不同大师的见解，很有意义
By 麦淑馨•
Sep 13, 2017
非常好的课程，希望有更多摄影课程可供学习。
By Earl L•
Jan 8, 2022
内容豐富，深入審思影像作品的意義。
By Pao-Lin C•
Mar 6, 2017
nice lesson
By Aisuko L•
Nov 2, 2017
很好的介绍摄影的课程
By 钟丽娟•
Dec 8, 2016
很好，对摄影的理解
By 郁琳•
Nov 19, 2016
比国内的内容好多了
By 金涛•
Jan 15, 2017
66666666
By 郭翊樺•
Jul 2, 2021
開啟多元視野
By 贺小峰•
Nov 21, 2017
nive
By Vivian G•
Oct 17, 2020
The course was very interesting and charming. But we can only completed by being graded by other participants, which made me waiting for about 2 months after finishing my final work. And no comments or reasons of grading is also the minus point of this course.