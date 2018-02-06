对于我们中的许多人来说，虽然拍照、分享和浏览照片已经成了日常生活中的习惯，但我们与图像的频繁接触并未培养我们在视觉表达上的素养。
透过摄影看世界The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art is a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration. Join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time through the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization or through individual courses: Modern Art & Ideas, Seeing Through Photographs, What Is Contemporary Art?, Fashion as Design, and In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting. Learn about teaching with art in our three courses designed for K-12 educators: Art & Inquiry, Art & Activity, and Art & Ideas.
引言 - 通过摄影看世界
“摄影是一种每个人都认为自己在讲的外国语言。” -- Philip-Lorca di Corcia
一个主题，很多视角
通过观察摄影在历史上以各种不同的方式被用来捕捉大家熟悉的一个主题，发现这种媒介在艺术和科学领域的根源。
文献摄影
探索对待纪录片摄影的各种方式，有的旨在制作客观记录的摄影，有的则对照片作为证据的可靠性展开批判。
人物照片
仔细观看人物照片 – 无论是作为个体或者某个类型的代表人物，无论是摆拍或是在不知晓的情况下抓拍 – 并发现摄影师和被拍摄主体两者所做的选择，是如何影响我们关于所描绘主体的假设的。
Emailed to me that the certificate is ready but never sent me why?
Very useful class for everyone who lokve autography or beginngers! It helped me a lot to know better the pictures and album at my hand or in musuem. Highly recommended!
MoMA 的视频制作质量很好，讲的内容深入浅出，并且提供了丰富的相关阅读材料，仔细研读能够有很多收获与启发。
