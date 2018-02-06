About this Course

Approx. 10 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Museum of Modern Art

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

引言 - 通过摄影看世界

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

一个主题，很多视角

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

文献摄影

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

人物照片

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

