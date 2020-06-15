MK
Sep 6, 2020
The tutor in this lecture by all efforts made it possible to easily understand the course content with well detailed explanations and illustrations. Thank you so much Professor Jong - Mun Chung.
AS
Apr 24, 2022
Such an interesting course. The information learned was really interesting. I see myself using them in the real world. Highly recommended for people who like to learn about smart technologies.
By Enrique M•
Jun 15, 2020
Really Great Training. It would be good to have at the end of the training to have a career path in order to continue specializing in the same topic... if possible with the same University or the same instructor.
By anuj k•
Aug 10, 2020
if you want to understand about a modern day smartphone, but the best thing that i found in this course was various references which helped me in completing my project
By Shyam S•
Jun 30, 2020
This course design is interactive, easy & self understanding.
Overall course topics are excellent, including latest technology which will release soon.
By Prof. N M P•
Jun 7, 2020
very good course
By Mohammad B•
Aug 26, 2020
This is an outstanding course on smart and emerging technologies. Brilliant teaching style, detailed material, and a very solid technical project. I did enjoyed it alot.
By Musawir H•
Mar 7, 2020
This was very informative & interesting course. This course explained good knowledge regarding evolution of cellular Technologies. from 1G ---- 5G
By Muhammad R•
May 6, 2020
It was a tremendous display from Professor for teaching skills he has. Kudos to Professor and Managing Team of this Course. Thank you
By TRIPATHY A B•
May 30, 2020
I have study in smart devices & mobile emerging technologies and I know that difference between apple and Android
By Himanshu S•
Oct 19, 2020
All the content provided in this course were way professional and needful. Thank you for this amazing course.
By Kunchanapalli V S R•
Sep 18, 2020
Nice course to get started with. Had great introduction to Smartphone hardware, Android, iOS and 5G concepts
By Brendo W•
Nov 7, 2020
Very informative with cutting edge information on the future of Smart Devices and Mobile Technologies.
By Rushikesh N•
Aug 31, 2020
Very good explanation of mobile network technologies and mobile devices and their evolution over time.
By supriya d•
Aug 11, 2020
I liked that this course covered almost everything that I expected from it. It was nicely structured.
By Enrique A M•
Sep 14, 2020
Cada dia aprendo mas sobre los avances tecnologicos, este maestro es buenisimo, mil gracias coursera.
By Bernard D V•
Apr 17, 2019
Excellent course about Mobile Technologies, the course is well-built and highly detailed.
By Cesar J L A•
Sep 14, 2020
The course is very good, the concepts given by the speaker are very clear and didactic.
By Mohammad F A•
Apr 18, 2020
The course is very importance for any student and interested in telecommunications
By Amy Y•
Apr 17, 2019
Very nice course! If it can be updated to year 2019, that will be even better!
By Mario S E•
Sep 15, 2020
Great course!
By GOUTHAM S M•
Apr 10, 2019
Very useful.
By Sourav A•
Jul 28, 2020
Good course
By Khalid A A•
Aug 13, 2020
Thank you
By Atharva R R•
Jun 28, 2020
not bad
By JUPUDI S S•
Sep 4, 2020
Good
By Gufraan S•
Aug 31, 2020
Nice