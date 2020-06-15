Chevron Left
Every day you use your smartphone. Your smartphone wakes you up, it is the first thing you use in the morning, and the last thing you check (e.g., alarm setting) before you sleep. In addition, you use it all day. A typical cellphone user touches their mobile phone 2,617 times a day (Dscout report based on 2017) and people spend over 4 hours a day on their mobile phones (Hackernoon report) on average. Smartphones and smart watches are very useful and will become even more useful due to their smaller sizes, lighter weights, versatile functionalities, advanced mobile communications & wireless networking (e.g., Wi-Fi & Bluetooth) technologies. In this course, the start-of-the-art smartphone and smart watch technology and components in addition to the global market trends and future forecasts are introduced. Since everybody uses smartphones and smart watches, knowing the details about the most globally used electronic device will definitely help you in all aspects of new product and app design & development, as well as business planning. In addition, the core technology and components of the world’s most popular smartphones (i.e., the Samsung Galaxy Note8 and Apple iPhone X) and smart watches (i.e., Samsung Gear S3 and the Apple Watch Series 3) are introduced along with details of the iOS and Android smartphone OSs (Operating Systems) and mobile communications 1G to 5G (for details on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, please take my course “IoT Wireless & Cloud Emerging Technology”). This course ends with projects that teach how to analyze the components of smartphones and check the mobile network. Consequently, this course will prepare you to be more successful in businesses strategic planning in the upcoming smart device era. I cordially welcome you in to the amazing internal dynamics of the smart device world!...

MK

Sep 6, 2020

The tutor in this lecture by all efforts made it possible to easily understand the course content with well detailed explanations and illustrations. Thank you so much Professor Jong - Mun Chung.

AS

Apr 24, 2022

Such an interesting course. The information learned was really interesting. I see myself using them in the real world. Highly recommended for people who like to learn about smart technologies.

By Enrique M

Jun 15, 2020

Really Great Training. It would be good to have at the end of the training to have a career path in order to continue specializing in the same topic... if possible with the same University or the same instructor.

By anuj k

Aug 10, 2020

if you want to understand about a modern day smartphone, but the best thing that i found in this course was various references which helped me in completing my project

By Shyam S

Jun 30, 2020

This course design is interactive, easy & self understanding.

Overall course topics are excellent, including latest technology which will release soon.

By Prof. N M P

Jun 7, 2020

very good course

By Mohammad B

Aug 26, 2020

This is an outstanding course on smart and emerging technologies. Brilliant teaching style, detailed material, and a very solid technical project. I did enjoyed it alot.

By Musawir H

Mar 7, 2020

This was very informative & interesting course. This course explained good knowledge regarding evolution of cellular Technologies. from 1G ---- 5G

By Muhammad R

May 6, 2020

It was a tremendous display from Professor for teaching skills he has. Kudos to Professor and Managing Team of this Course. Thank you

By TRIPATHY A B

May 30, 2020

I have study in smart devices & mobile emerging technologies and I know that difference between apple and Android

By Himanshu S

Oct 19, 2020

All the content provided in this course were way professional and needful. Thank you for this amazing course.

By Kunchanapalli V S R

Sep 18, 2020

Nice course to get started with. Had great introduction to Smartphone hardware, Android, iOS and 5G concepts

By Brendo W

Nov 7, 2020

Very informative with cutting edge information on the future of Smart Devices and Mobile Technologies.

By Rushikesh N

Aug 31, 2020

Very good explanation of mobile network technologies and mobile devices and their evolution over time.

By supriya d

Aug 11, 2020

I liked that this course covered almost everything that I expected from it. It was nicely structured.

By Enrique A M

Sep 14, 2020

Cada dia aprendo mas sobre los avances tecnologicos, este maestro es buenisimo, mil gracias coursera.

By Bernard D V

Apr 17, 2019

Excellent course about Mobile Technologies, the course is well-built and highly detailed.

By Cesar J L A

Sep 14, 2020

The course is very good, the concepts given by the speaker are very clear and didactic.

By Mohammad F A

Apr 18, 2020

The course is very importance for any student and interested in telecommunications

By Amy Y

Apr 17, 2019

Very nice course! If it can be updated to year 2019, that will be even better!

By Mario S E

Sep 15, 2020

Great course!

By GOUTHAM S M

Apr 10, 2019

Very useful.

By Sourav A

Jul 28, 2020

Good course

By Khalid A A

Aug 13, 2020

Thank you

By Atharva R R

Jun 28, 2020

not bad

By JUPUDI S S

Sep 4, 2020

Good

By Gufraan S

Aug 31, 2020

Nice

