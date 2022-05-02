Chevron Left
About the Course

This course helps you understand the basics of machine data. You will learn about Splunk components, its basic functions, and be introduced to apps, which becomes your workspace. It teaches you how to navigate Splunk, get you familiar with search anatomy to run searches using fields and basic commands....

By Andrei B

May 1, 2022

The course is providing the basic understanding how to use search and visualize the results in Splunk.

By Daniela J P

May 25, 2022

On point and clear explanations. I totally recommend it.

By Mustafa M

Mar 29, 2022

Great content and course in point

By Metin G

Jan 17, 2022

very detailed..well-explained

By SHUBHANKAR P

Jan 10, 2022

Informative videos

By İsmail S

Apr 14, 2022

Great!

By Prateek G

Dec 27, 2021

Nice

By Marco A L d S

May 12, 2022

Faltou arquivos utilizados no splunk para praticar...

By Omer F S

Mar 30, 2022

O​nly problem is you don't have a practice environment. You might add a sample data that we can practice what we learn in the lesson.

By Naresh R B

May 12, 2022

explinations can be detailed the videos are too short and not detailed

