Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Investigate data using Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) and create searches, reports, dashboards, and visualizations.

  • Utilize temporary and persistent fields in searches and enrich data with fields from other data sources.

  • Create, managed, and schedule reports and alerts to automate processes and respond to incidents as they occur.

  • Visualize data to create charts, graphs, and maps and use visual formatting commands to curate appearance.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Business Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Business Intelligence
Course 1 of 3 in the
Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Splunk Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

What is Splunk?

10 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Splunk

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Using Fields

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Scheduling Reports and Alerts

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

TOP REVIEWS FROM SPLUNK SEARCH EXPERT 101

About the Splunk Search Expert Specialization

Splunk Search Expert

