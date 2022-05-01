This course helps you understand the basics of machine data. You will learn about Splunk components, its basic functions, and be introduced to apps, which becomes your workspace. It teaches you how to navigate Splunk, get you familiar with search anatomy to run searches using fields and basic commands.
Investigate data using Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) and create searches, reports, dashboards, and visualizations.
Utilize temporary and persistent fields in searches and enrich data with fields from other data sources.
Create, managed, and schedule reports and alerts to automate processes and respond to incidents as they occur.
Visualize data to create charts, graphs, and maps and use visual formatting commands to curate appearance.
- Data Science
- Business Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Business Intelligence
Splunk Inc.
The Splunk platform is designed to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age. We’re empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale.
What is Splunk?
This eLearning module introduces students to what machine data is, and how Splunk can leverage operational intelligence to investigate and respond to incidents in their organizations.
Introduction to Splunk
This eLearning module teaches students how to use Splunk to create reports and dashboards and explore events using Splunk's Search Processing Language. Students will learn the basics of Splunk's architecture, user roles, and how to navigate the Splunk Web interface to create robust searches, reports, visualizations, and dashboards..
Using Fields
This module is for users who want to learn about fields and how to use fields in searches. Topics will focus on explaining the role of fields in searches, field discovery, using fields in searches, and the difference between persistent and temporary fields. The last topic will introduce how fields from other data sources can be used to enrich search results.
Scheduling Reports and Alerts
This eLearning module teaches students how to use scheduled reports and alerts to automate processes in their organization. Students will create, manage, and schedule reports and alerts, and use alert actions to further respond to incidents as they occur.
On point and clear explanations. I totally recommend it.
The course is providing the basic understanding how to use search and visualize the results in Splunk.
Faltou arquivos utilizados no splunk para praticar...
By completing Search Expert 101, 102 & 103, you will be able to write efficient searches, perform correlations, create visualizations, and leverage subsearches and lookups. This course will also show you how to get started using your machine data to provide actionable reports and dashboards for your organization.
