This course will introduce you to the basics of machine data, Splunk’s architecture, and how to navigate the Splunk Web interface. You will gain fundamental knowledge for defining, creating, and using fields in searches. You will learn about the different types of knowledge objects and how to create knowledge objects including event types, workflow actions, tags, aliases, search macros, and calculated fields.
About this Course
What you will learn
Gain foundational knowledge about machine data and learn how Splunk leverages operational intelligence.
Investigate data using Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) and create searches, reports, dashboards, and visualizations.
Identify how fields from lookups, calculated fields, field aliases, and field extractions enrich data.
Learn the purpose of knowledge objects and how they can be used to enhance the search process.
Skills you will gain
- Business Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Data Scien
- Business Intelligence
Offered by
Splunk Inc.
The Splunk platform is designed to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age. We’re empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Splunk?
This eLearning module introduces students to what machine data is, and how Splunk can leverage operational intelligence to investigate and respond to incidents in their organizations.
Introduction to Splunk
This eLearning module teaches students how to use Splunk to create reports and dashboards and explore events using Splunk's Search Processing Language. Students will learn the basics of Splunk's architecture, user roles, and how to navigate the Splunk Web interface to create robust searches, reports, visualizations, and dashboards..
Using Fields
This module is for users who want to learn about fields and how to use fields in searches. Topics will focus on explaining the role of fields in searches, field discovery, using fields in searches, and the difference between persistent and temporary fields. The last topic will introduce how fields from other data sources can be used to enrich search results.
Intro to Knowledge Objects
This eLearning module teaches students about how different types of knowledge objects to extract additional insights from your data. Students will learn the basics of how to create knowledge objects, define their settings, edit, and manage existing knowledge objects.
About the Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
By completing the Splunk Knowledge Manager 101, 102 & 103, you will be able to create knowledge objects including lookups, data models, and different types of fields. In addition to this, you will learn to build dashboards and add inputs for filtering.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.