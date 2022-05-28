About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain foundational knowledge about machine data and learn how Splunk leverages operational intelligence.

  • Investigate data using Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL) and create searches, reports, dashboards, and visualizations.

  • Identify how fields from lookups, calculated fields, field aliases, and field extractions enrich data.

  • Learn the purpose of knowledge objects and how they can be used to enhance the search process.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Data Scien
  • Business Intelligence
Instructor

Offered by

Splunk Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

What is Splunk?

10 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Splunk

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Using Fields

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

23 minutes to complete

Intro to Knowledge Objects

23 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Splunk Knowledge Manager Specialization

Splunk Knowledge Manager

